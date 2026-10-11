Strictly Come Dancing 2026 has delivered another emotional elimination, with Melanie Walters becoming the latest celebrity to leave the BBC competition after a tense dance-off.

The Gavin and Stacey actress had been partnered with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec this year.

However, their Strictly journey has now come to an end, while Shaun Wright-Phillips has secured another week in the competition.

Melanie and Aljaz have left Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2026 tonight?

Melanie Walters and Aljaz Skorjanec have left Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair found themselves in the dance-off alongside Shaun Wright-Phillips and his professional partner Alexis Warr, with both couples having one final chance to impress the judges.

Shaun and Alexis took to the floor with their Quickstep to I’m a Believer by The Monkees.

Melanie and Aljaz followed with their Charleston to Ooh Ahh… Just A Little Bit by Gina G.

With both couples having completed their routines, it was then over to the judges to decide who would remain in the competition.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Shaun and Alexis, while Motsi Mabuse voted to keep Melanie and Aljaz.

Head judge Shirley Ballas then chose Shaun and Alexis. Anton Du Beke had the deciding vote this week and also saved Shaun and Alexis, bringing Melanie and Aljaz’s time on Strictly to an end.

Fans were sad to see Melanie and Aljaz go (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Viewers react as Melanie Walters and Aljaz Skorjanec leave Strictly Come Dancing in latest elimination

Melanie and Aljaz’s departure prompted plenty of reaction from viewers on X, with fans sharing their thoughts on the latest Strictly elimination.

One person said: “Gutted to see Melanie and Aljaz go as I think Melanie has great potential! So thrilled to see Shaun and Alexis for another week however!”

Another wrote: “I’m sad Melanie has left.”

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Someone else added: “Oh no Melanie! So sad we’re losing her already.”

However, not everyone was surprised by the result, with some viewers agreeing with the judges’ decision. One commented: “Right decision – Shaun was much better in the dance off. Gutted we’ve lost Aljâz so early.”

Another said: “Right decision. But at least you enjoyed yourself Melanie.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday, October 17 with Icons Week from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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