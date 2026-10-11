Lauren Oakley was quick to support Graeme Hall after the Strictly Come Dancing star opened up about the emotional struggles he faced while preparing for Saturday night’s performance.

The Strictly Come Dancing couple received 25 out of 40 during the live show on October 10, after taking on a lively Jive.

Speaking on the BBC programme, Graeme admitted that rehearsals had become particularly difficult on Wednesday, leaving him struggling to cope.

The moment was especially significant for Graeme, who previously revealed that a stroke in 2019 had forced him to give up dancing.

Graeme Hall became emotional on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Lauren Oakley supports Graeme Hall after challenging Strictly Jive

Graeme and Lauren took to the dancefloor to perform a Jive to Jackie Wilson’s Reet Petite. Once the judges had delivered their verdict, host Johannes Radebe asked Graeme about the challenges he had faced with the routine.

Turning to Lauren, Graeme revealed just how tough the week had been, saying: “I had a bit of a meltdown Wednesday. I didn’t think I’d be doing that but we did it.”

Lauren was immediately on hand to reassure her partner, reminding him of what he had achieved despite the difficulties.

“You did it. You got through it,” she told him.

The professional dancer also admitted that she had pushed Graeme outside his comfort zone during training, acknowledging that the process had not always been easy.

Lauren explained: “I’ve challenged him this week. It was tough at times but I can see we’ll learn from it and we’ll move forward. You’ve kind of fought through this week and you’ve been amazing so thank you.”

Graeme Hall’s return to dancing after his stroke

Graeme’s Strictly journey marks a significant return to an activity he has loved for years. Before joining the BBC show, he competed in amateur ballroom and Latin dancing competitions.

However, a stroke in 2019 brought his dancing career to a halt. Graeme previously explained that the stroke was caused by a hole in his heart, leaving him fearing that he might never dance again.

When his place in the 2026 Strictly Come Dancing line-up was announced, he admitted to feeling nervous.

Graeme said he had a meltdown during rehearsals ahead of Saturday’s show (Credit: BBC)

Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley’s Strictly scores

The couple’s latest performance earned six points apiece from Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas. Anton Du Beke awarded them seven points, bringing their total to 25 out of 40.

The result marked a six-point drop from their score the previous week.

Read more: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas slammed for ‘harsh’ treatment of Lawrence Robb

During Movie Week, Graeme and Lauren had enjoyed a much stronger result, topping the leaderboard with 31 out of 40 for their Waltz to The Godfather Waltz from The Godfather.

Their performance won praise from the judges and viewers alike, making Saturday’s lower score a different outcome for the pair.

With the competition continuing, it remains to be seen whether their latest Jive will be enough to secure them a place in Icons Week.

Strictly Come Dancing’s results show airs from 7.10pm on Sunday October 11 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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