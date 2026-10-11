Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has faced criticism from viewers after giving Lawrence Robb some particularly tough feedback on Saturday night.

On October 10, Emmerdale actor Lawrence, 34, and his professional partner Jowita Przystał took to the dancefloor for a Rumba to Back to Friends by Sombr.

But when it was time for the judges to give their verdicts, Shirley, 66, made it clear that the performance had not been to her taste.

Shirley Ballas sparked backlash for her feedback to Lawrence Robb on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas’ feedback to Lawrence Robb on Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking to the pair, Shirley said: “It wasn’t my cup of tea but I’m going to tell you the reasons why. I’m not a great lover when you stand and it’s all about the lady spinning and dropping. You did one basic in the middle and that basic was flat-footed.

“There was no toe ball to the heel. It didn’t have any foot pressure. It was just not my cup of tea as a Rumba.”

She went on to explain what she would have preferred to see, adding: “But I gave you an extra point for one nice line in there. I like Rumbas that move, I like men to be in control, I like a sense of the body and freedom and more steps for the man.”

Shirley’s score then prompted a reaction from the audience, as she was booed after awarding Lawrence and Jowita four out of 10.

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse each gave the couple a five, while Anton Du Beke awarded them a six. That left Lawrence and Jowita with a total score of 20 out of a possible 40.

Shirley gave Lawrence and Jowita a four out of 10 on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas criticised for feedback and scoring on Strictly

Shirley’s comments and score quickly divided viewers, with some taking issue with her feedback over on X.

One person wrote: “Shirley could have been a bit gentler with Lawrence then, he’s just danced a Rumba for the first time in front of millions of people.”

Another said: “Could someone remind Shirley that Lawrence didn’t choreograph that dance…”

Someone else added: “I do think that Shirley was a bit harsh with Lawrence tonight tbh.”

Meanwhile, another fumed: “Shirley giving Lawrence a 4?? A FOUR???”

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However, not everyone watching at home disagreed with Shirley. Some viewers felt her score and comments were justified.

One person commented: “I give Lawrence and Jowita a 3. You overextended too much throughout and it looked like a caricature of a Rumba. You were always on bent leg, and your feet lacked grounding. But your characterisation was good. But for a Rumba, I’m with Shirley.”

Another viewer added: “I liked Lawrence and Jowita’s performance to be fair… his breakthrough performance for me. I see what Shirley means though.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s results show airs Sunday October 11 from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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