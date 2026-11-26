Jenelle Evans has tearfully defended her wheelchair use after being accused online of pretending to have a disability.

In an Instagram video posted from bed on Tuesday, November 24, the Teen Mom 2 star said she had used a wheelchair since April.

She insisted she was still disabled, then later announced she was taking a break from social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Jenelle Evans describes impact of mobility difficulties

Jenelle became emotional while describing how being unable to walk had affected her mental health and her day-to-day life.

“All I know is that I’m severely depressed. I cry almost every day because I cannot walk.”

Jenelle had previously described continuing problems with her knee and leg mobility after surgery.

In a September 7 Instagram video, she said neither her knee nor her leg mobility had shown signs of improvement.

She also said she had been diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome, known as CRPS, and referred to a pain management clinic.

Jenelle said an injection in her lower back had left her in severe pain and led to a hospital visit.

At the time, she described daily pain extending from the base of her skull to her tailbone, alongside the pain in her leg.

Jenelle has hit back (Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock)

Jenelle Evans questions filming cancellation announcement

The tearful video came three hours after Jenelle posted a separate message about a cancelled filming project at a Louisiana plantation.

She said she accepted the venue’s decision not to proceed, but objected to the way it had announced the cancellation.

The plantation had disclosed its decision while replying to a social media comment accusing her of hostility towards disabled people and veterans.

Jenelle argued that placing the announcement beneath that accusation could leave readers thinking the organisation supported the claims being made about her.

She said she respected veterans and explained that accessibility mattered personally to her because she used a wheelchair.

Jenelle subsequently shared an Instagram Story showing a private message from the plantation explaining why it had decided against the project.

The venue said the full concept for the planned live shoot did not fit its mission. It said its decision concerned the show’s concept, rather than Jenelle’s involvement or any public comments she had made.

Read more: Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans pays tribute to son on 17th birthday after his stay at mental health facility

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