Khloé Kardashian has revealed that beauty treatments in South Korea left her and Kim so unhappy with their appearance that they stayed indoors.

The 42-year-old recalled the experience with La La Anthony on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. La La joined the sisters on the trip.

Although Khloé said their faces eventually returned to normal, she described a difficult journey home and a tearful reaction from mum Kris Jenner.

Khloe spoke about the procedure on her podcast (Credit: Khloe Kardashian / YouTube)

Kim Kardashian shared glimpses of South Korea treatments

Kim had shared glimpses of beauty treatments during an August 2025 trip to South Korea on Instagram.

One picture showed her with a red face and tape covering her eyebrows and hairline. In another, a professional could be seen injecting a dark liquid into her arm.

Khloé’s podcast recollection focused on the sisters’ experience rather than naming a particular treatment. She explained that they had trusted doctors and agreed to procedures with the help of a translator.

“If anyone asks, we don’t know what we did because we just trusted doctors,” she said. “There was a translator. We were like, ‘OK, sure. This amount, perfect.’ You lay on the table, they do some stuff to you, and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s what we agreed to?'”

Kim and Khloe were in Korea when they had the procedure (Credit: Splash News)

Khloé recalls hotel stay and journey home

La La recalled that the group stayed in their hotel throughout the trip because of their appearances.

Khloé placed the start of their troubles right at the beginning of the visit. “Day one, we f–ked up our faces, and we were just sitting in the hotel room.”

Things didn’t improve on the flight home, she added. Comparing her experience with La La’s, Khloé said:

“Kim and I came back deformed, you came back beautiful and the plane ride just made it so much worse. Kim looked like Stewie from ‘Family Guy’.”

Kris was upset when she saw Kim afterwards, according to Khloé. She recalled their mum crying and asking whether Kim had permanently damaged her face.

However, Khloé said “everything came back together” following the experience.

Despite the hotel stay and the worrying reaction at home, she ended the recollection on a playful note.

“It was so fun, we need to do that again,” she joked.

Read more: Kim Kardashian receives another health diagnosis after Kris Jenner expresses her fears

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