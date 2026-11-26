Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly settled their four-year legal dispute over the £125m French winery they once owned together.

In a joint statement, the former couple said the out-of-court agreement had been reached in their family’s best interests.

The US Sun says the settlement means they will avoid facing each other in court over the dispute in 2027.

However, Brad reportedly remains in a separate legal battle with Stoli Group over the sale of Angelina’s share. That means the agreement between the former couple does not bring every legal dispute linked to the winery to a close.

Angelina and Brad split in 2016 (Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s winery dispute began

The dispute centred on Chateau Miraval, the 1,200-acre French estate the pair bought in 2011.

Angelina sold her stake in 2021 for $64m after attempts to agree a buyout with Brad fell through. The buyer was Yuri Shefler, the billionaire owner of Stoli Group.

Brad subsequently filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles challenging the sale. He alleged Angelina had breached a contract requiring each party to obtain the other’s consent before selling.

Angelina then brought a countersuit, giving a different account of why the buyout negotiations had broken down. She claimed a proposed £6.8m non-disclosure agreement from Brad had caused those talks to collapse.

The proposed NDA would, she alleged, have prevented her discussing accusations of physical abuse involving her and their children during a 2016 flight.

Brad has strongly denied those allegations. No charges followed the FBI investigation, while the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services closed its investigation with no finding of abuse.

They released a joint statement (Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s joint statement

The winery agreement follows a separate settlement in their divorce. That was finalised in December 2024, eight years after their split.

Alongside confirmation of the agreement, the pair used their statement to address future media coverage and comments attributed to people around them.

Their message covered both their reasons for settling and whether either of them planned to say more about the case:

“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further. Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.”

Read more: Brad Pitt forced to pull out of London movie premiere due to the flu

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook pages @EntertainmentDailyFix and @TheDailyInsiderUS.