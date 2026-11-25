Julianne Hough has confirmed her split from Peloton instructor Adrian Williams after a brief romance.

The 38-year-old Dancing With The Stars co-host told TMZ they had dated but were no longer together.

A source had confirmed the relationship to E! News on Monday, November 23.

Adrian, 42, reportedly shared a photograph of Julianne holding a dog named Sunny on Sunday, November 22.

She then reposted the picture from his Instagram Stories to her own account.

Julianne Hough’s comments before Adrian Williams split

By September’s 2026 Emmys, Julianne had already hinted that there was someone new in her life.

“I might not be single,” she told E!’s Justin Sylvester, adding there was more to discuss off-camera.

Her public comments about love have also extended beyond who she is dating.

Julianne has described herself as not straight and discussed her sexuality on The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

“Coming out is one of the most vulnerable and empowering things that you can do,” she said.

She explained that she was learning what love meant to her, rather than focusing on a particular label.

Julianne described seeing people’s hearts, beauty and essence in a new way. She did not always know whether the attraction was sexual.

Julianne Hough has confirmed that she has split from her boyfriend (Credit: Admedia Photo / SplashNews.com)

Julianne Hough’s approach to dating

Julianne had previously spoken about taking a more relaxed approach to dating following her separation from husband Brooks Laich.

They married in 2017 and split in 2020. Their divorce was finalised in 2022.

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In an earlier E! interview, she said connection mattered more than having a particular type.

She also spoke about seeking love through friendships as well as romantic relationships.

She said: “It’s all energy-based. I don’t really have a type. It’s more connection, and that’s it. I’m always looking for love, whether it’s in a romantic sense or friends. Always.”

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