I’m A Celebrity has sparked a whopping 887 complaints to Ofcom after AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup locked horns in camp.

The TV watchdog released its latest complaints figures on Wednesday (November 25), with hundreds of viewers lodging complaints following the campmates’ row over cooking duties on Sunday night (November 22).

It comes after Mariella attempted to clear the air with AJ during Tuesday night’s episode of the ITV reality show.

AJ and Mariella have clashed in the I’m A Celebrity camp (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity hit with 887 Ofcom complaints following AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup’s row

Sunday night’s jungle drama centred on a disagreement between Mariella and AJ about who was doing the cooking.

Things became heated when Mariella branded the Big Brother host “aggressive” and “dramatic”. AJ subsequently asked her fellow campmate to refrain from using those words.

Ofcom has now revealed that the complaints it received concerned allegations of bullying behaviour by Mariella towards AJ.

While the watchdog is assessing the complaints in line with its broadcasting rules, a decision on whether to investigate has not yet been made.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

I’m A Celebrity star Mariella Frostrup says sorry to AJ Odudu

Viewers tuning into Tuesday night’s show (November 24) saw Mariella say sorry to AJ for describing her as aggressive.

While AJ was grateful for the apology, the presenter took the opportunity to explain the significance of the word and how it affects her as a black woman.

AJ said being labelled “aggressive” was “triggering because in this world, navigating it as a person who looks like me can be difficult sometimes because my experience is that my emotions and my intent are completely misconstrued”.

“In same way that you are allowed to express yourself, I can’t express myself in the same way. We’re not granted the same freedom,” she told Mariella.

During their chat, Mariella pointed out that outspoken women are often deemed “aggressive”, while men are considered “strong” for doing the same.

AJ responded: “The moment passes for you, but it doesn’t pass for me.”

The presenter understood the point Mariella was making. However, she stood firm on the fact that she hadn’t been aggressive when the pair initially clashed.

Mariella went on to suggest that AJ didn’t take apologies well.

AJ, however, made it clear she had accepted Mariella’s apology. She was merely responding to her campmate’s question about why the term had caused her upset.

Reflecting on their chat in the Bush Telegraph later on, Mariella said she had found it informative and had learnt from the experience.

Mariella apologised to AJ for calling her “aggressive” (Credit: ITV)

AJ Odudu backed by fellow celebrities following jungle row

Meanwhile, outside the jungle, AJ has received support from a number of celebrity stars.

Among those rallying behind the Big Brother host were Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse and broadcaster Clara Amfo. They both highlighted concerns surrounding microaggressions.

Taking to Instagram, Motsi wrote: “I wish there were better ways to protect ourselves from microaggressions and the cumulative emotional toll they take.

“It’s a weight that many will never fully understand, and sadly, some won’t even try. The exhaustion comes not only from experiencing it, but also from constantly having to explain why it hurts.”

ITV breaks silence over I’m A Celebrity camp row

ITV also responded to concerns raised in the wake of AJ and Mariella’s disagreement on Sunday night.

The channel explained that the celebrities are monitored by members of the production team 24 hours a day.

Should any campmate be deemed to have used inappropriate language or behaved in an unacceptable manner, the broadcaster said it would step in.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity bosses speak to Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu following yet another clash

“The duty of care for our contestants is of the utmost importance to us,” a spokesperson said.

ITV also reiterated that its support for the celebrities extends beyond their time in camp, with measures in place before filming gets underway, throughout the show and afterwards.

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Wednesday, November 25.

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