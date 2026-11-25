Emmerdale ITVX spoilers ahead as the mystery surrounding Thea’s dad finally comes to an end. And while viewers now know exactly who her biological father is, the latest revelation has left fans scratching their heads over one rather big unanswered question.

Yesterday’s episode exposed Kim’s lies about Steve Marchant being Thea’s father.

It turned out Steve could never have been her dad because he is infertile, leaving Kim’s carefully constructed story in tatters. The revelation came as a huge shock, particularly as Kim had been using her ex to cover up the real identity of Thea’s dad.

Now the truth is finally out, viewers have discovered who Thea’s biological father really is. However, the latest twist has also raised some serious questions about the storyline.

Thea thinks Steve is her biological father (Credit: ITV)

Who is Thea’s dad in Emmerdale?

As Steve continues to use Kim’s lies as a way to blackmail her for money, Thea’s dad’s true identity is revealed – and it’s Graham.

Many fans had guessed Graham would turn out to be Thea’s father. However, while we now know the truth, both Thea and Graham remain unaware they are related.

Today’s episode sees Kim arguing with Steve, who demands £500k from her to leave the village and never speak to Thea again.

Kim manages to get his demands down to £200k – still an eyewateringly huge amount for Steve to keep quiet. Unsurprisingly, Steve agrees to the terms and promises to make himself scarce. But ever protective of Kim, Graham isn’t happy about the amount of time Steve seems to be spending hanging around her.

Later, Graham corners Thea and warns her that Steve is bad news. He then tells her that Kim is putting her own bad feelings about Steve to one side so that she can build a relationship with her ‘father’, but that maybe Thea should start putting Kim first for once.

But Thea doesn’t take kindly to being told what to do, and shuts down the conversation. It seems these two are more alike than we realised!

It has been revealed that Graham is Thea’s father (Credit: ITV)

Fans have spotted a problem with Graham being Thea’s father

Graham has already admitted he was in a ‘dark place’ when Kim was secretly pregnant with Thea. But fans are wondering why he hasn’t already worked out that he is Thea’s father.

Although it was a long time ago, viewers are surprised Graham has instantly taken Kim’s word that Steve is Thea’s dad…

“So Graham is the dad. Wouldn’t he have questioned Kim about it? I’m sure the first thing he would have said is, ‘Is she mine?’ But he didn’t,” pointed out one fan on X.

Someone else agreed: “I think Graham would understand her not telling him initially. Especially considering the dark place he had been in at the time of Thea’s birth. But to then continue to lie is terrible of Kim. Surely Graham would have worked this out for himself by now?”

The discussion has also been gathering pace on Reddit, where viewers have been questioning the twist.

“It doesn’t make sense to be Graham. Surely he would have guessed by now?” Another viewer added: “I don’t understand why they’re rewriting things. Graham would have known by now!”

So, while Thea’s paternity mystery has finally been solved for viewers, there’s still a rather big secret waiting to come out in the village.

How much longer can Kim keep the truth from Graham before he starts asking questions?

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