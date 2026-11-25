Coleen Rooney has revealed husband Wayne Rooney’s arthritis battle as she explained his I’m A Celebrity foot spa.

She said the foot spa was initially set to be replaced by a chair. The 40-year-old explained the change during an appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked on Tuesday.

Wayne, 41, had discussed his sensitive soles after receiving the foot spa as his luxury item in camp.

Coleen Rooney appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked to talk about Wayne’s jungle stint (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Rooney explains Wayne’s foot spa switch

Speaking on Unpacked, Coleen revealed that Wayne has got arthritis in his feet, saying they are “a bit fragile”.

Coleen then explained Wayne’s luxury item.

She explained: “To be honest, that foot spa, it was going to be a chair. At the beginning we said a foot spa and then we were like, ‘There is no electricity in there.'”

She suggested producers had subsequently reconsidered, adding: “But then obviously the producers must have changed it because they knew there was an electricity point.”

Coleen Rooney’s sleeping advice for Wayne

Electricity wasn’t the only practical detail Coleen had thought about before Wayne went into camp.

She had also tried to steer him towards a particular bed, and away from sleeping in a hammock.

She said: “On the first night, I was looking to see where he’s sleeping because obviously I said, ‘Try and get this bed if you can.’ I was trying to give him little tips.”

However, when she watched the programme, Wayne was in a hammock after all.

Coleen suggested he might have offered to take it so somebody else could have a bed instead. She said there hadn’t been enough beds for everyone.

Wayne Rooney’s luxury item was a foot spa (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Rooney admits missing I’m A Celebrity

Coleen finished second in the 2024 series, so she has her own experience of life in the jungle.

Watching her husband take part had brought back some happy memories.

She said: “There’s been moments when I’ve been a bit jealous of Wayne in there, I had a great time.

“That’s why I said to Wayne just go and do it and enjoy every moment.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney on the ‘struggles’ of being deaf in one ear

She explained that both of them had always wanted to try I’m A Celebrity and had watched it as a family.

Coleen also said she had messaged the family group chat about voting for Wayne to do a trial.

She felt he had seemed quieter during the programme and hoped a trial would give him more time on camera.

I’m A Celebrity continues on Wednesday, November 25 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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