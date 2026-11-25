Christine McGuinness has spoken about Paddy McGuinness’ reported girlfriend, explaining how they keep their dating lives separate while continuing to share their family home.

The 38-year-old told The Sun that conversations about new relationships become necessary when they affect their children.

Paddy, 53, is reportedly dating Emma Carey, a former BBC Radio 2 publicist.

Christine opened up about dating (Credit: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Christine McGuinness explains her dating boundaries with Paddy

Christine said she and Paddy respect each other’s privacy, rather than sitting down to discuss who either of them is seeing.

She told the newspaper: “There is more than enough love in the world to keep giving to everybody, we all deserve it, we all need it. It’s not my business what he does. We’re both respectful of that. We don’t really sit and discuss our dating life.

“I think when anything is at the point where it’s going to affect the children, then we need to discuss it. But until then, it’s not my business, like mine isn’t his… I would like to meet somebody eventually.”

That privacy does not mean a change of address. Christine said Paddy has no plans to move out of their Cheshire home.

They announced their separation in 2022 after 11 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their three children.

In October, Christine discussed their shared-home arrangement on the Tea Time with Will Njobvu podcast, saying it still worked for their family.

She has described the property as a nesting home, with separate wings allowing them their own space while maintaining their children’s routine.

In August, Christine said neither needed updates about the other’s romantic life, and that she would not bring a date to the family home.

Christine and Paddy split in 2022 (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Christine McGuinness and Paddy’s Christmas plans

The former couple will spend Christmas together with their children, with sharing family milestones remaining important to them.

Christine has said they get on better as friends and that living together helps them co-parent.

She has also previously spoken about feeling fortunate that they still get on and have enough room for their own space at home.

As for her own love life, Christine said she has been single for three or four months and has been spending time on herself.

She has shared social media posts about solo hotel stays and spa visits, including a sauna session.

And while she is currently single, Christine said she would not rule out sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss with someone.

Read more: Christine McGuinness stuns in daring cut-out dress as she flaunts her abs at The Beauty Awards

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