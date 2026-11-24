Christine McGuinness stepped out in a cut-out lace dress for The Beauty Awards in London on Monday, November 23.

The 38-year-old posed on the red carpet outside City Central at the HAC. Rylan Clark hosted the ceremony, which marked its 25th anniversary.

Christine finished her outfit with silver jewellery, but her footwear brought a softer touch. She paired the lace dress with fluffy black heels.

She joined a line-up of famous faces, including Helen Flanagan. The actress stunned in a feathered look for the awards ceremony.

Christine McGuinness looked incredible at The Beauty Awards (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Christine McGuinness and Helen Flanagan at The Beauty Awards

Helen went for feathers and tailoring rather than a gown. The former Coronation Street star wore a feather bodysuit with an oversized black blazer.

She added sheer tights to complete the outfit.

There were suits elsewhere on the carpet, too. Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh chose a fitted red suit, bringing a bright colour to the evening’s line-up.

Among the other reality TV names was Jasmine Muller, who appeared on Love Island in 2026. She wore a fitted pinstripe suit, leaving her jacket open over a plunging lace bra.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas also wore black, combining an off-the-shoulder top with a satin skirt. She styled her short hair in loose waves.

Princess Andre opted for gold, wearing a glittering mini dress with matching court shoes. The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre completed her outfit with wet-look waves.

Helen Flanagan stunned in a feathered look (Credit: Photo by Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Christine McGuinness’ recent London looks

Earlier in November, Christine chose a latex dress for the gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada musical, attending with Will Njobvu.

She also wore a silver-beaded gown with a sheer corset bodice to a London boxing event in October.

Those appearances have brought distinctly different fabrics into her event wardrobe. After beading at the boxing and latex for the theatre, Christine’s Beauty Awards outfit put lace and cut-out detailing centre stage.

Read more: Christine McGuinness gets soaking wet in string bikini as she reveals she is ‘dating herself’: ‘Turns out I’m not the problem!’

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