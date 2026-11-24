Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed that both her children with Tommy Fury will be raised Catholic.

The 27-year-old opened up about their family’s faith during a shopping haul in her latest YouTube vlog.

She and her fiancé share daughter Bambi, three, and five-month-old son Midas. Molly-Mae explained that their children’s religious upbringing matters deeply to Tommy.

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her children in her latest vlog (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae Hague explains her family’s Sunday church routine

The discussion began with a nativity scene featuring Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus, which had caught Bambi’s attention.

Molly-Mae suggested putting the display in her daughter’s bedroom. She explained why she wanted Bambi to understand the story behind it.

She said: “It’s just really important to us like it’s really important to Tommy. It’s also really important to me because it’s important to him, that she understands the story.”

As for attending church together, Molly-Mae acknowledged that the family don’t make it every week.

She explained: “We try and go most Sundays. Doesn’t happen every Sunday, but we do try and be as religious with it, pardon the pun, as we can.”

Tommy Fury’s faith and their Catholic wedding plans

Tommy attended church regularly during his own childhood and served as an altar boy alongside his brother Roman.

Religion has also featured in Tommy and Molly-Mae’s wedding plans. In April 2024, Molly-Mae discussed their search for a church in a YouTube video.

After spotting a church in the Lake District, she explained that they wanted a traditional Catholic church wedding in the UK.

She asked for suggestions of Catholic churches in Cheshire, where they live, while also mentioning London as another possible location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae Hague’s thoughts on Catholic schooling

Earlier in 2026, Molly-Mae said she wanted Bambi to attend a Catholic school if she thrived there. However, she had also considered home-schooling.

At the time, she explained that she and Tommy were still weighing up their daughter’s education after visiting a school.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague admits getting face filler in the past has left her ‘extremely scared’

Molly-Mae described the prospect of handing her child over to a school system for five days a week as daunting.

She also reflected on her own experience, explaining that she had attended mainstream school rather than private school.

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