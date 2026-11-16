Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that her past filler treatments left her scared to try cosmetic procedures again.

The 27-year-old discussed her regrets in a new YouTube vlog while preparing for a non-invasive skin-tightening facial.

She said the experience of having filler had left her “extremely scarred and like scared to get anything done ever again”.

Her latest appointment involved no filler or needles, with Molly-Mae explaining how she had explored alternatives before booking it.

Molly-Mae Hague opened up in her latest YouTube vlog (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague recalls face filler packages

Looking back at her teenage years, Molly-Mae questioned how easily she had been able to access cosmetic treatments.

She recalled offers of packages using Kylie Jenner’s name, including one priced at £180.

Molly-Mae said: “I went way too far with my filler, and literally looked like an Xbox controller.”

She also reflected on how attitudes appeared to have changed since she first had the injections.

She felt people had normalised filler then, but talked about it less frequently now than five years ago.

Molly-Mae showed off the results after one session of the treatment (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

She suggested the wider choice of treatments had given people other options beyond having more filler injected.

For Molly-Mae, looking back also meant reflecting on her decision to reverse the changes she had made.

She told viewers she had her filler dissolved at 20, around seven years before this latest discussion.

“Luckily, I was able to dissolve it,” she said. “Could you imagine if I wasn’t? I would have permanently ruined my face.”

Molly-Mae feared she would otherwise have permanently changed her face in ways she regretted.

Molly-Mae Hague pictured in 2019 (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Molly-Mae Hague explains her latest facial

Despite those reservations, Molly-Mae said she still has Botox in her forehead approximately every six months.

She had asked the practitioner who administers it whether there were other treatments or facials she could consider.

He recommended radiofrequency for skin tightening, she explained, while making clear that she did not want more filler.

Before the appointment, she emphasised that the facial would involve neither needles nor injectables.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague reveals ‘raging’ symptom she’s developed since having children: ‘It’s become a massive issue’

Afterwards, Molly-Mae shared her own impressions of how the treatment had felt and what she thought she could see.

She described the radiofrequency facial as relaxing and said she felt no pain.

She said she received a recommendation for six sessions and reminded viewers to read the small print.

Molly-Mae felt she could already see some lift after the appointment and thought consistent sessions might make a difference.

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