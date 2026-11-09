Molly-Mae Hague reveals ‘raging’ symptom she’s developed since having children: ‘It’s become a massive issue’

Molly-Mae Hague says her fear of flying has become much worse since having children.

The 27-year-old discussed her “raging anxiety” in her latest YouTube vlog.

Molly opened up about her anxiety in a new vlog (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae Hague explains her growing flying anxiety since having children

Molly explained that news of a fatal private jet crash in Florida had left her deeply distressed. The crash reportedly killed nine people, including a family with young children.

“Flying for me has become like a massive issue and I just really really don’t like getting on planes at the minute, I’ve not been able to stop thinking about it and thinking about that family and thinking about like the genuine horror and terror,” she said.

Her thoughts kept returning to the family involved and the relatives left behind: “I was just praying there was no kids and it’s just absolutely beyond heartbreaking.”

The former Love Island star shares two children with fiancé Tommy Fury: daughter Bambi, three, and five-month-old son Midas.

She said her fear began after Bambi’s arrival. Since welcoming Midas, she said it had become around 10 times worse.

Getting on a plane has now become difficult for her, despite regularly travelling abroad. This year, her trips have included Turkey, Dubai and Greece.

But her worries aren’t confined to flying. Molly-Mae explained that everyday surroundings now make her imagine potential accidents.

Windows, glass doors and unsecured wardrobes were among the things she said now make her think about safety. She described noticing potential hazards that would not previously have concerned her.

Molly continued: “I almost am like pre-empting danger at every single corner that I look.”

Molly is open to having more children (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae leaves future baby plans open

Her latest comments follow recent uncertainty about whether she wants more children.

Back in August, Molly-Mae said she expected Midas to be her last baby. She was then navigating life with a toddler and a newborn.

At the time, she also spoke about her son’s reflux and feeding difficulties. She described how upsetting it was to hear him crying in pain.

In last week’s vlog, however, she wondered aloud whether she might like to expand her family.

Holding Midas in her dressing room, Molly-Mae considered the possibility of having another child. She also acknowledged that the four-to-five-month stage was far from easy.

Despite those challenges, she spoke affectionately about her son and his bond with his older sister. She left the question of another baby open.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague ‘disappointed with Tommy’ amid trust issues: ‘She doesn’t want him drinking anymore’

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