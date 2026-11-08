Laura Brand ‘in two minds’ over attending husband Russell’s sentencing tomorrow: ‘Her heart has been smashed into a million pieces’

Laura Brand is reportedly “in two minds” over whether she’ll be at her husband Russell’s sentencing tomorrow (Monday, November 9).

The disgraced comedian was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults on Thursday (November 5). He was remanded into custody.

Russell is to be sentenced tomorrow (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Laura Brand ‘in two minds’ over attending Russell’s sentencing

On Thursday, Brand, 51, was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court.

Jurors reached unanimous verdicts after eight and a half hours of deliberations. The comedian was cleared of two further rape charges and an attempted indecent assault.

Mr Justice Bennathan warned that Brand could face a lengthy prison term following the guilty verdict.

The sentencing is due to take place tomorrow; however, Brand’s wife, Laura, who stood by him throughout the trial, is now reportedly unsure whether she’ll be there.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Her heart has been smashed into a million pieces over the last 48 hours. She obviously feared the guilty verdict was one that could come. But, even so, it has come as a massive shock and Laura feels as if she’s been living in a trance ever since.”

Laura’s attendance at the sentencing tomorrow is in doubt (Credit: Steve Wood/Shutterstock)

Laura’s ‘heart smashed into a million pieces’

The source then continued. “Russell wasn’t just her husband. They were inseparable and are best friends. Since the allegations first came out Laura and Russell have spent pretty much every day together, so to return home alone, without him, was very difficult for her. Laura is standing by Russell. However long he’s sent away for, she will be waiting for him,” they said.

“At the moment she’s unsure whether she will be in court for the sentencing. Russell has begged her to be there because he has no idea how long it will be before he sees her again. But there’s also a part of Laura which is scared about running the gauntlet on Monday and having to face everyone again,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Laura and Brand’s representatives for comment.

Laura’s next moves revealed following Russell Brand’s guilty verdict

Following the guilty verdict, Laura’s next moves were ‘revealed’.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed Laura would stand by her husband. They also claimed she would remain at their home in Henley-on-Thames, rather than fly back to Florida. The couple relocated with their three children back in 2024.

The source also claimed that Laura’s sister, sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, and her dad, former pro golfer Bernard Gallacher, are supporting her.

“She doesn’t need judgement; she needs an arm around her shoulder,” a pal told the paper.

Read more: Donald Trump’s warning to Katy Perry about Russell Brand resurfaces as comedian is found guilty of rape

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