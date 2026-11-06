Judi Dench, 91, fights back tears as she reveals emotional gesture late husband made every week during their marriage

Dame Judi Dench became tearful as she recalled her late husband Michael Williams’ weekly gesture on The Graham Norton Show.

The 91-year-old shares the memory in an appearance on the BBC programme tonight (November 6).

Michael features in her memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, written with friend Brendan O’Hea.

Judi opened up about her husband while filming for Graham Norton’s show (Credit: BBC)

Judi Dench recalls late husband Michael Williams’ Friday roses

Asked about Michael during the interview, Judi looked teary as she described a tradition he maintained throughout their marriage.

“He sent me a rose every Friday of our marriage,” she said.

Judi explained that they had been married for just 10 days short of 30 years. Michael died in 2001, aged 65, from lung cancer.

Judi’s memoir with Brendan O’Hea

The book grew out of conversations between Judi and Brendan, an actor and director as well as her close friend.

Judi described an informal process, with the pair chatting and Brendan writing. She said she had no idea how long the work had taken.

Away from those personal memories, Judi has previously discussed the practical difficulties affecting her working life.

In an earlier BBC Radio 4 Today interview, she spoke about her deteriorating eyesight. She said she could no longer read, act or appear on stage because of age-related macular degeneration.

Brendan joined that interview, which also covered their work on the memoir.

Michael died from lung cancer in 2001 (Credit: BBC)

Judi remembers Michael in Tea with Judi

Judi also reflected on her marriage in Tea with Judi, alongside her longtime friend Kenneth Branagh.

The programme combined personal anecdotes with archive material, with Judi welcoming guests into her country home.

Kenneth drew her attention to a painting of Michael. The actor’s radio work included voicing Dr Watson in the BBC adaptation of Sherlock Holmes.

Judi became tearful as she admired the portrait and spoke about its likeness to her husband.

Their conversation also covered Judi and Michael’s stage partnership shortly after their wedding in 1971.

They appeared together in The Merchant of Venice, with Judi playing Portia and Michael taking the role of Bassanio.

Kenneth had worked with Michael, too. Michael appeared in Kenneth’s film Henry V, playing a soldier who shared his name.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz reveals ‘revolting’ sexual remark Russell Brand made about her and her two daughters: ‘I couldn’t pretend it was funny’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!