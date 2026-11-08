James Jordan statement shared as ex Ola ‘accuses him of having an affair with another dancer’

A statement has been shared amid Ola Jordan’s claims that her estranged husband, James Jordan, was having an affair with another dancer.

Ola and James announced their split back in August. They had been married for 22 years, having tied the knot back in 2003.

James and Ola split in August (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ola Jordan accuses James of having an affair

Ola, 44, has furiously accused her estranged husband, James, 48, of having an affair with Russian dancer Polina Mayer.

Polina and James have been performing together since 2024, and are currently on a UK tour with other former Strictly pros.

According to The Sun, Ola was informed of James’ alleged infidelity by Polina’s estranged husband, Jamie Cutler.

Speaking to the paper, a source claimed that Cutler rang Ola “out of the blue,” claiming James and Polina were romantically involved, and that she had been cheating on him with the ex-Strictly star.

“Jamie told Ola he had since ended his marriage to Polina and had instructed lawyers and was filing for divorce,” the source claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Legends in Vegas: After Hours (@legendsdancefloor)

James denies affair

The source continued, saying, “Ola was stunned. She said she felt like her whole world was imploding as he spoke. Jamie told her that she deserved to know what had been going on. He said she needed to know everything.”

Ola then reportedly confronted James. “She said he played it down and tried to palm her off. Ola’s head is spinning, and she’s completely devastated,” the source then added.

James reportedly insisted that his relationship with Polina didn’t begin until after his split from Ola.

In a statement to ED!, a spokesperson for James said: “I can confirm that James and Polina have grown closer in recent weeks since separating from their respective partners.”

James has denied having an affair (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Ola’s cryptic cheating post

The revelation comes just days after Ola shared cryptic posts about “cheating” on her Instagram story.

The star shared reposts on her story for her 342k followers to see.

One read: “Why cheat when you can just leave?”

Another read: “Most men who cheat are at war with themselves – insecure, emotionally underdeveloped, and addicted to external validation. They chase attention because they’re empty inside, not because they’re unloved.”

Read more: Strictly star Ola Jordan shares cryptic message following split from husband James after It Takes Two backlash

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