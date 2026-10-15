Strictly star Ola Jordan shares cryptic message following split from husband James after It Takes Two backlash

Ola Jordan has shared a cryptic four-word message following her split from fellow Strictly star James Jordan.

The post appeared on her Instagram Stories, according to the Express.

The message read: “Life could be better”. It was shared with her 341,000 followers as part of a longer reflection.

The post encouraged people to wake up feeling grateful, whatever difficulties they were facing. It also urged them to remain hopeful, with a reminder that their circumstances could be worse.

The couple separated over the summer after 22 years together. Both have since spoken publicly about the challenges of spending time apart.

Ola issued a cryptic statement (Credit: James Shaw/Shutterstock)

Ola Jordan’s difficult summer

Ola previously opened up about her difficult summer in a message to fans.

She said: “There have been moments this summer when my heart has felt heavier than I ever imagined it could.

“Life has changed in ways I never expected, and some days have been incredibly tough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@olajordan)

Ola Jordan returns to It Takes Two

The 44-year-old’s latest Instagram post followed an appearance on It Takes Two this week.

She wore a red dress as she joined the BBC spin-off to discuss the weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing performances.

The appearance came 11 years after Ola left the main BBC dance show. James had departed a year before her.

Ola came under fire on the show for her outfit. The star was wearing a red, low-cut dress that drew complaints.

“#Ola! Not at all appropriate for teatime #bbcstrictly,” one fan fumed. “Is it appropriate for a tea time show that loads of children watch? She’s given good analysis but that’s got a bit lost,” another wrote.

Ola and James split earlier this year (Credit: Shutterstock)

James Jordan speaks about his mental health

In their joint statement, Ola and James said they were taking time apart while facing difficult personal challenges.

They confirmed that James had moved out of the family home some time before the announcement.

Both described the separation as painful and emotional, stressing that the decision had not been easy.

James moved into a one-bedroom apartment and described the transition as a difficult period.

The statement also said his mental health had been poor for some time.

Speaking about his struggles, James said: “I’ve been struggling more than I’ve let people see”.

He explained that he was taking time to focus on his wellbeing, for himself and their daughter.

James also acknowledged that neither he nor Ola was in a good place as they navigated the separation.

Read more: James Jordan shares heartbreaking update as he reveals how he’s coping following Ola split: ‘I’m not looking for sympathy’

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