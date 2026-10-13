Strictly Come Dancing’s Ola Jordan sparks complaints from It Takes Two viewers over low-cut dress

Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan has sparked complaints after pitching up on teatime show It Takes Two in a plunging dress.

Ola, who previously worked as a pro dancer on BBC’s Strictly, was invited onto the spin-off to give her expert opinion.

The Polish dancer shared her own reactions to the Week 3 routines and judges’ comments.

Ola Jordan has sparked complaints by wearing an ‘inappropriate’ dress on Strictly: It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

But fans appeared more fixated on what she was wearing than her professional opinion.

Ola Jordan sparks complaints among It Takes Two viewers

Ola, 44, was sat in the middle of It Takes Two’s guest panel on Monday evening (October 12, 2026).

Former celebrity contestants Sarah Hadland and Dr Ranj Singh sat on either side.

Ola – who recently split with husband James Jordan – was wearing a bright red short dress and the very low-cut neckline left very little to the imagination.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, one disgruntled viewer said: “#ittakestwo #Ola! Not at all appropriate for teatime #bbcstrictly.”

Another replied: “Agree, it’s a def ‘no’ from me.”

And a third also questioned her choice of dress, asking: “Is it appropriate for a tea time show that loads of children watch. She’s given good analysis but that’s got a bit lost.”

Not everybody took issue with Ola’s frock, though.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@olajordan)

Once Monday evening’s episode of Strictly: It Takes Two had wrapped, Ola shared some snaps with fans on Instagram.

One was a full length shot of the mum-of-one in her risqué red dress. Another picture was a backstage selfie, which Ola snapped while pouting at the lens.

The reaction on social media was a little different!

One follower told Ola: “Stunningly beautiful lady in red.”

Another added: “Darling, simply World Class Super Stunning PERFECTION Always xxx.”

And someone else wrote: “Beautiful Ola, back where you belong, you look amazing xx.”

Strictly: It Takes Two continues at 6.30pm, weekdays, on BBC Two.

Read more: Strictly star Delta Goodrem ‘absolutely gutted’ as she is forced to pull out of Icons Week due to injury

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