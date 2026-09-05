Ola Jordan ‘doesn’t think she can forgive’ James Jordan following marriage split

Ola Jordan is reportedly broken-hearted and unable to forgive James as their trial separation appears increasingly serious.

A source told The Sun that former Strictly star Ola is struggling deeply as hopes of reconciliation reportedly fade.

Ola and James Jordan’s trial separation was confirmed last month after 22 years of marriage.

Ola and James announced their split (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ola Jordan reportedly tells friends she cannot forgive James

A source claimed: “Ola is completely broken-hearted. Her world has been turned upside down.”

The same source added: “Ola doesn’t think she can forgive him.”

As the latest claims emerged, Ola was spending time abroad with their six-year-old daughter.

Ola shared a poolside update during the holiday. She said her heart had felt “heavier than I ever imagined it could” this summer.

“Life has changed in ways I never expected, and some days have been incredibly tough. But through all of the uncertainty, one thing has remained constant: my beautiful girl Ella,” she said.

“Spending these summer holidays with my baby girl, making memories, having cuddles, laughing until our tummies hurt and simply enjoying every precious moment together has been my greatest comfort.”

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James has moved into a nearby flat

James, 48, has moved into a one-bedroom flat close to the family home.

He confirmed the separate living arrangement during an appearance on This Morning.

James said he sometimes sits alone at night wondering what is happening. He explained that he needs time to rediscover himself.

On his Manopause podcast, James described himself as going through a midlife crisis.

He also acknowledged struggling with life over recent years, including career decisions and a loss of purpose.

The podcast, co-hosted with Brendan, is intended to discuss challenges facing middle-aged men.

Ola ‘can’t forgive’ James (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Ola and James remain focused on co-parenting

The pair began dating in 1999 and were due to mark their 23rd wedding anniversary this October.

Both later became professionals on Strictly, with James leaving in 2014 and Ola following one year later.

They welcomed their daughter in 2020.

When the separation was confirmed, manager Vickie White said their shared priority remained co-parenting and their daughter’s wellbeing.

They also asked for understanding while navigating the difficult period.

Friends now reportedly believe the separate arrangement could continue for the long term.

Read more: Ola Jordan breaks silence on ‘incredibly tough’ split from husband James

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