Ola Jordan breaks silence on ‘incredibly tough’ split from husband James

Ola Jordan has broken her silence on her split from James Jordan in a new post on social media.

The Polish dancer, 43, and husband James, 48, announced they’d split after 22 years together earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@olajordan)

Ola Jordan breaks silence on split from James Jordan

In a post on Instagram, Ola opened up about her split from James.

The star, who quit Strictly in 2015, uploaded a snap of herself with daughter Ella for her 336k followers to see.

“There have been moments this summer when my heart has felt heavier than I ever imagined it could. Life has changed in ways I never expected, and some days have been incredibly tough,” she wrote.

“But through all of the uncertainty, one thing has remained constant: my beautiful girl Ella.”

She then continued, saying: “Spending these summer holidays with my baby girl, making memories, having cuddles, laughing until our tummies hurt and simply enjoying every precious moment together has been my greatest comfort.”

Ola broke her silence )Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Ola’s heartfelt message

The star’s caption continued. “She may not realise it now, but she has been my little ray of sunshine through some of my darkest days. This summer hasn’t been the one I imagined, but I’m choosing to focus on what truly matters – her, our memories, and all the love between us,” she said.

“And to everyone who has sent me messages, checked in on me, shown me kindness or simply reminded me that I’m not alone. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your love and support have meant more to me than you will ever know.”

Fans took to the comments to send their support. “Sending so much love xxx,” Charlotte Dawson wrote.

“Sending you so much love. Tough times don’t last… tough people do! Take it one day at a time and be kind to yourself,” another follower said.

“Sending love Ola – you will come out the other side so much stronger with your beautiful daughter xx,” a third added.

James moved out of the family home (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

James and Ola’s split

James and Ola confirmed they’d split earlier this month. The news was confirmed by their manager and friend, Vickie White.

“It is with great sadness that I can confirm that James and Ola began a trial separation some time ago. Their shared priority remains co-parenting their daughter, Ella, and they are committed to putting her wellbeing first,” she said.

In a statement, the former couple later revealed that James had moved out of the family home.

“At the moment we’re taking some time apart as we work through very difficult personal challenges. (James) moved out of the family home some time ago. This has been an incredibly painful and emotional journey for us both, and it certainly wasn’t an easy decision,” they said.

Read more: Former Strictly star James Jordan makes worrying confession about his future following Ola split

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