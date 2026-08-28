Coronation Street has confirmed a stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis for Kit Green, finally explaining some of his recent troubling behaviour.

The storyline begins after estranged aunt Celeste dies. Gemma then discovers a devastating family secret.

She finds out there could be a BRCA gene mutation in the family. It leads her and Bernie to undergo genetic testing. What they don’t realise is that Kit has already sought medical help.

Breast cancer was not even something Kit had considered. But his diagnosis poses a serious threat to his life. It will leave him struggling to come to terms with what lies ahead. How will he cope?

Kit has been acting strangely and making mysterious phone calls (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street will raise awareness of male breast cancer

Male breast cancer is rare, accounting for less than one per cent of breast cancer cases, but almost 500 men in the UK face the disease each year.

A lack of awareness can lead to embarrassment and delays in seeking medical advice. Through Kit’s experience, Coronation Street hopes to encourage more open conversations about the illness.

The soap has worked closely with Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer Now while developing the storyline. Both charities have helped ensure Kit’s diagnosis, treatment and emotional response are portrayed accurately.

Jacob Roberts, who plays Kit, has admitted: “I genuinely didn’t know that men could get breast cancer.” The actor felt that Kit should share that same lack of awareness.

The whole family could be affected (Credit: ITV)

Bernie and Gemma also affected

Kit’s health crisis will play out alongside the family’s fears over a possible BRCA gene mutation. A harmful inherited change in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes can significantly increase the lifetime risk of certain cancers.

The storyline will explore the different ways Kit, Bernie and Gemma respond to the uncertainty. Kit will face diagnosis, denial and treatment while also trying to keep his closest relationships together.

Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks said “This diagnosis absolutely shakes the foundations of Kit’s life as he struggles to digest what this means not only for him, but also for his family and loved ones.”

Gemma reveals the devastating family secret to Kit next week (Credit: ITV)

Breast Cancer Now and Macmillan support Kit’s Coronation Street story

Macmillan Cancer Support adviser Dany Bell said many people affected by cancer would recognise Kit’s shock and anxiety. The charity hopes the storyline will remind viewers that support is available throughout diagnosis and treatment.

He said: “We hope that this story will help show that nobody facing cancer in the UK has to struggle in silence. We’re here for everyone affected by cancer, whoever or wherever they are.”

Breast Cancer Now has also stressed the importance of men checking their chests.

“Kit’s story serves as a powerful reminder that breast cancer can happen to anyone,” said Sally Kum, associate director of nursing and health information at Breast Cancer Now.

“Male breast cancer is very rare, but raising awareness and normalising conversations around the disease is crucial.

She added that she hopes it will “encourage men to check their chest regularly and see their GP if they notice new or unusual changes. While most changes won’t be cancer, the earlier it’s diagnosed, the better the chances of treating it successfully.”

Jacob Roberts has researched the storyline with the help of several charities (Credit: ITV)

When will Kit Green’s cancer storyline air on Coronation Street?

Coronation Street will begin airing Kit’s cancer diagnosis storyline in September.

A new ITV promo released tonight shows Kit attending hospital to receive his results.

We’ll then follow Kit’s journey as he handles the diagnosis and who he confides in. Can he turn to his family for support? Or will he try to face this alone?

https://youtu.be/YgitiWGbMHk

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week as Celeste dies

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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