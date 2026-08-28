Devastated Michael Owen admits his ‘guilt’ as son James reveals he is clinically blind in Meet the Owens

Michael Owen’s son James has opened up about a devastating health condition that has caused him to go blind.

James, 20, speaks about the degenerative condition in the family’s new reality show, Meet the Owens.

Retired footballer Michael and his wife Louise also recall how James’ vision began deteriorating when he was just eight years old.

Michael Owen’s son James is clinically blind (Credit: Prime Video)

They both become emotional while speaking to the camera.

His diagnosis meant that James was unable to follow his dream of being a footballer like his dad.

Michael Owen’s son James reveals he is clinically blind

Michael and Louise, who are childhood sweethearts, have four children. They are parents to Gemma, 23, James, 18-year-old Emily and youngest daughter Jessica, 16.

The entire Owen brood feature in the six-part Amazon Prime series, which has just dropped onto the streaming platform.

But away from all the banter of family life, things turn serious in episode three as talk turns to James’ health.

Michael is seen chatting to Wayne Rooney following a podcast recording. Wayne asks him if James is still playing football.

“Not really, no,” Michael admits. “He sort of stopped playing because of his eyes.”

Michael then tells the cameras that James is clinically blind. While his peripheral vision is good (his outside vision), his central vision is very poor.

Michael admits he feels ‘guilty’ about James’ health condition (Credit: Prime Video)

James goes on to explain that he has Stargardt disease. This is a rare condition that causes a progressive loss of vision. He’s had it since birth, but was only diagnosed when he was eight after his teachers raised concerns.

Michael admits: “When he first got diagnosed, I remember stopping in the car three or four times and bursting out crying, wondering what his life was going to be like.”

James Owen’s blindness scuppers football dream

James goes on to share his sadness over not being able to pursue a football career like his dad. He now works at Michael’s Manor House Stables training facility, while also trading gold.

James was diagnosed with Stargardt disease when he was 8 (Credit: Prime Video)

James admits: “It was my dream to follow in my dad’s footsteps and be a footballer and make a great career.

“To have the realisation that it’s not possible kills you. It used to break my heart every day coming back from school. I used to cry and just think life was unfair.”

Michael adds: “Most people who play football have probably got the dream of their son doing the same.

“We made James and I don’t think I would be normal if I didn’t think it’s down to us. I still feel guilty now.”

Meet the Owens is available to stream now on Prime Video

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