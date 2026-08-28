Michael Owen’s daughter Emily reveals devastating injury that quashed her own sporting dream in Meet the Owens

Michael Owen has opened up his family life for Prime Video’s Meet the Owens, and while daughter Gemma is already a familiar face, viewers are also getting to know his daughter Emily.

The former England footballer shares four children with wife Louise, and they all appear in the Prime Video series.

Although 23-year-old Gemma takes on a leading role, Emily quickly makes an impression as the family prepares for a major milestone.

Michael Owen’s daughter Emily features in Meet the Owens (Credit: Prime Video)

Emily, 18, appears throughout the series alongside sister Jessica, 16, and brother James, 20.

Each of the Owen children is embarking on a different stage of life, but Emily’s plans to leave home for university become one of the biggest family storylines.

Here is everything we know about her.

Who is Emily Owen?

Emily is introduced in the opening episode of Meet the Owens. Viewers quickly learn she hopes to study Sports Psychology at university, with the family preparing for her move away from home.

Michael says: “Emily’s taking her A Levels and is preparing for uni.”

Emily, who was once a champion sprinter as a child, explains: “I want to study Sports Psychology; how to deal with all the stress of sports and anxiety. I like the idea of finding out what people are thinking.”

After a hip injury ended her competitive athletics career, Emily now hopes to help others cope with the mental challenges that come with sport.

The series also shows Michael collecting her from school after her A Level exams, while Louise helps her look through university prospectuses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Owen (@emily.0wen10)

Emily’s boyfriend and lavish family holidays

While sister Gemma already has a huge following after reaching the Love Island final with Luca Bish, before the pair later split, Emily is beginning to attract attention in her own right.

She has already built an Instagram following of almost 30,000, with her page filled with photographs from luxury family holidays.

Emily has shared snaps from trips to the Maldives, Spain, Ibiza, Dubai and Cyprus.

Her followers regularly compliment her photos. One commented: “Beautiful Emily.” Others have described her as “stunning.”

Emily has also posted several pictures with her boyfriend. Many of them were taken at horse racing events including Royal Ascot and Goodwood.

However, she has chosen not to reveal his name publicly.

As Meet the Owens continues, viewers will see Emily prepare for the next chapter of her life as she gets ready to leave home and begin university.

Meet the Owens is available to stream now on Prime Video

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