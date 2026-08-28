Tess Daly stuns in swimsuit as she ‘switches off’ on break following big update in Vernon Kay marriage split

Tess Daly has put friendship and downtime centre stage during a sunny Mallorca break as she posed in a swimsuit.

The 57-year-old presenter shared Instagram pictures from the trip as she relaxed with friends. She modelled a plunging blue and pink swimsuit from her Naia Beach range beside the sea.

Her update comes during a period of family change. Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announced their amicable separation in May, after 23 years of marriage.

They said their daughters and continued friendship would remain priorities. Vernon now reportedly plans to move into a renovated home near their Buckinghamshire family property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay’s amicable separation

Tess and Vernon shared their decision in a joint social media statement.

Their announcement said the decision followed much consideration and mutual care and respect. They described the choice as difficult and based on mutual understanding.

“We remain great friends,” they said.

They also pledged to stay loving and supportive parents to Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 17. The pair confirmed no other parties played a role in the separation.

They asked for privacy and said they would make no further public comments. Tess shared her Mallorca post several months after that announcement.

Tess Daly has enjoyed a relaxing break (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Tess Daly shares Mallorca swimsuit pictures

Tess used her holiday caption to explain why time with friends mattered.

She wrote: “A little time away to slow down, reset and recharge.”

The pictures included seaside views and time beside the pool. In one image, Tess rested on a pool float while wearing oversized sunglasses.

Her blue and pink swimsuit came from her Naia Beach range. The former Strictly Come Dancing presenter regularly models pieces from the lifestyle brand on social media.

She added: “Switching off, and soaking up some sun and sea, and feeling gratitude for quality time with the best of friends.”

Her words focused on slowing down, friendship and gratitude.

Tess Daly has enjoyed a relaxing break (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Vernon Kay reportedly buys £3m Buckinghamshire home

In the latest update in their marriage split, according to The Sun, Vernon Kay has reportedly bought a £3m property near the family home.

The house reportedly sits about 15 minutes away in Buckinghamshire. A source said its location would help Vernon stay close to their daughters.

The source told The Sun: “It means he can stay close to their girls, which is something important to both him and Tess.”

Read more: New Strictly host Emma Willis reveals fan-favourite Tess and Claudia ritual she isn’t sure if she’s keeping

The property reportedly includes a swimming pool and extensive grounds. Renovation work continues before Vernon plans to move.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ, 52, still lives with Tess at the family property for now. The source claimed Tess supports the planned move.

The nearby home would allow Vernon to relocate without moving far from Phoebe and Amber.

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