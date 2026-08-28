Everything you need to know about Gemma Owen from her relationships to her new career as Meet the Owens drops

Gemma Owen is back in the spotlight thanks to Prime Video’s Meet the Owens.

While the new series follows her family’s life behind closed doors, many viewers will be just as curious about her romance with Luca Bish and who she is dating now.

Meet the Owens gives a candid look at Michael Owen’s passion for horse racing following his retirement from football.

The cameras also focus on Michael’s life with wife Louise and their four children, James, Gemma, Emily and Jessica.

Gemma Owen takes a leading role in her family’s reality show Meet the Owens (Credit: Prime Video)

Many viewers will already know 23-year-old Gemma from her Love Island days, but the series also follows her latest ambitions.

She is working towards a career in equestrian television while pursuing her dream of becoming a jockey.

Away from her career, though, it is her love life that is sure to get fans talking. Here is everything we know.

Why did Gemma Owen split with Luca Bish?

Gemma became a household name after appearing on Love Island in 2022. Before the series even began, she was already attracting attention because of her famous father.

Things became awkward when former boyfriend Jacques O’Neill entered the villa. Gemma moved on and eventually coupled up with Luca Bish.

Despite viewers raising concerns about the relationship, Gemma and fishmonger Luca reached the final. They finished as runners up behind Ekin Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Their romance continued after the show ended. Luca even asked Gemma to be his girlfriend by giving her a £6k Cartier bracelet.

Questions about the relationship soon began after Gemma attended several high profile events without Luca. She also did not mention him during an interview with Tatler.

Three months after leaving the villa, Gemma confirmed their split on Instagram.

She wrote: “I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as a new chapter starts.”

Gemma dated Luca Bish for three months after Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Luca never publicly confirmed the break up on social media. Instead, he wished Gemma well and chose not to discuss the details whenever he was asked about their relationship ending.

Who is Gemma Owen’s boyfriend Red Morgan?

Gemma has kept her relationships much more private since splitting from Luca Bish. However, she is reportedly enjoying a romance with a new boyfriend.

According to reports, Gemma is dating horse rider and showjumper Red Morgan. His father is British businessman and billionaire property developer Steve Morgan.

The pair were first spotted together during a holiday in Dubai in April 2025 (scroll through her grid post below for a glimpse!). Last summer, they made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon.

This summer, Gemma and Red are believed to have enjoyed a horse riding safari in South Africa and Botswana. Soon after returning, Gemma spoke to HELLO! about what she looks for in a partner, although she did not mention Red by name.

“They don’t necessarily need to be horsey themselves; just having an interest in horses and appreciating what they bring to my life would be important,” she said. “The safari has been on my bucket list for ages, and to be able to do it on horseback was so special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEMMA OWEN (@gemowen_1)

Gemma’s TV presenting and jockey career

Meet the Owens also follows Gemma as she builds her career in the equestrian world. Michael now owns Manor House Stables in Cheshire, a thoroughbred horse racing and training facility.

Having ridden since childhood, Gemma plays an active role at the stables. She is also seen taking her first steps into television presenting at equestrian events before her family gathers to watch her on screen.

Michael believes there is even more to come. The former England and Manchester United player is encouraging Gemma to become a professional jockey, despite the very different demands compared with dressage.

The series shows Gemma almost falling from one racehorse before trying out Sir Alex Ferguson’s own racehorse.

Retired professional jockey Franny Norton mentors Gemma throughout the series. She is left shocked after hearing about the long list of injuries he suffered during his career.

Whether it is her television ambitions, life at the stables or her romance, Meet the Owens gives viewers a closer look at one of the family’s most talked about stars.

Meet the Owens is available to stream now on Prime Video

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