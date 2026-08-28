The Celebrity Traitors series 2 has promised an emotional rollercoaster as paranoia reaches “off the scale”.

BBC Director of Entertainment Ed Havard has teased extraordinary levels of paranoia among the famous players, along with unexpected moments and plenty of tears.

The first Celebrity Traitors series 2 trailer places Claudia Winkleman and the 21 contestants inside a chapel. Claudia asks the group to observe a moment of silence as they sit solemnly in the pews.

The celebrities have kept their roles and biggest moments firmly under wraps. But Ed’s latest comments suggest the new series will be anything but a simple game of cat and mouse.

The Celebrity Traitors is coming back (Credit: BBC)

Ed Havard says The Celebrity Traitors series 2 paranoia is ‘off the scale’

As reported by The Independent, Ed spoke about the new instalment at the Edinburgh TV Festival and admitted it had delivered moments even he did not see coming.

He explained: “The thing about this season is things happen that you didn’t think could happen on Traitors, that you have never seen before.”

And it sounds like the paranoia has gone up another notch.

Ed added: “The paranoia is off the scale. I really wanted to step in and go, ‘no one is actually being murdered.'”

Faithful contestants have to identify the hidden Traitors before those players can remove them from the game. As a result, every conversation, vote and shift in behaviour can suddenly become a reason for suspicion.

This year’s celebrities appear to have been pulled deep into that pressure cooker. Ed has also confirmed that the tension produced some genuinely emotional moments.

He said: “I don’t want to give too much away, but there are tears in this series.”

The line-up for The Celebrity Traitors series 2 has been revealed (Credit: BBC)

Bella Ramsey admits going into Celebrity Traitors ‘naive’

Bella Ramsey has already given fans a little insight into their mindset before entering Claudia’s game.

The actor told The Guardian that they have played Mafia since the age of 11. They discovered the social deduction game at the Television Workshop before later hosting Mafia nights at home.

Even that experience, however, did not fully prepare Bella for what came with filming The Celebrity Traitors.

They admitted: “But I’m too naive. I should know, after doing this for so many years, that what you see on screen isn’t actually what it is.”

Bella’s comments hint that knowing the game itself was only part of the challenge. The celebrities also had to deal with the castle atmosphere and the unrelenting scrutiny of their fellow players.

Celebrity Traitors series 2 cast includes Maya Jama and Richard E Grant

Bella is part of a star-packed line-up featuring actors, comedians, musicians, broadcasters and online stars.

The cast includes Richard E Grant, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Joanne McNally, Julie Hesmondhalgh and James Acaster. Amol Rajan, James Blunt, Jerry Hall, Joe Lycett and King Kenny are also taking part.

Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, Myha’la and Professor Hannah Fry will enter the game too. Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Ross Kemp, Sebastian Croft and Sharon Rooney round off the line-up.

Comedian Alan Carr won the first celebrity series in 2025.

When does The Celebrity Traitors series 2 start on BBC One?

Filming wrapped during the spring, with the show set to return later this year. BBC One will broadcast the series, while episodes will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Claudia Winkleman confirms ‘big dogs’ as she drops Celebrity Traitors Series 2 cast spoiler

For now, viewers can catch up with the first series on BBC iPlayer before Claudia welcomes a fresh group of famous faces into the game.

Celebrity Traitors series 2 airs later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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