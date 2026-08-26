Celebrity MasterChef’s Giorgio Locatelli makes another cruel swipe as he brands Tom Simon’s cooking ‘dog food’

Celebrity MasterChef‘s Tom Simons has become the latest contestant to leave the BBC show after Giorgio Locatelli branded his chilli con carne “dog food”.

YouTuber Tom, also known as TommyInnit, had been feeling pretty confident about his Mystery Box dish in Wednesday evening’s episode.

The contestants were given a selection of spices and chillies and challenged to create something packed with flavour.

Tom Simons, aka TommyInnit, had a shocker in Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Judge and world renowned chef Giorgio told them: “The chilli and the spice must be the star element.”

After heading to the Celebrity MasterChef market, Tom grabbed minced beef, bell peppers and tinned tomatoes.

“I’m going to do a rich chilli with lots of peppers and spice. You’re going to eat it all and go, ‘Oooooh’,” the content creator declared.

Sadly for Tom, Giorgio and fellow judge Grace Dent had a very different reaction.

Celebrity MasterChef’s Tom devastated as chilli is compared to dog food

Tom appeared tired as he wandered around the market searching for his ingredients. He sighed to Giorgio: “It’s like school, isn’t it.”

However, his mood lifted once he got cooking. Tom confidently explained his plans for the chilli con carne.

“I’m going to plate the rice it a beautiful way. It’s going to make you scream your face off,” he added.

Tom added mustard seeds before accidentally tipping a huge amount of paprika onto his mince.

When the time ran out, he proudly presented his creation to Grace and Giorgio. His confidence soon disappeared.

Grace pointed out: “When you were cooking the beef, you haven’t separated it out. You can see it’s in lumps.”

Giorgio took one look at the dish and said: “It’s a bit like dog food, yeah?” Tom gasped before Giorgio asked Grace: “Maybe dog food is a bit too harsh?”

Giorgio Locatelli called Tom’s chilli con carne ‘dog food’ while Grace Dent grimaced at it (Credit: BBC)

Tom hit back: “It is harsh. He would be a very lucky dog to get that, come on?”

But Giorgio was determined to taste it before making his final judgement.

The judges tucked in, but Grace struggled to hide the fact she found the beef chewy. Giorgio almost choked on the chilli and also complained that the dish lacked salt.

As he walked away, a defeated Tom admitted: “That was a rollercoaster, because once again I really thought I had it. Dog food? A dog food concoction? That was harsh.”

Tom is latest person to leave Celebrity MasterChef 2026

Unfortunately, things only got worse for Tom. Zoe Ball then made a surprise appearance in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen for the Who’s Coming for Dinner? challenge.

She asked the contestants to prepare their best pudding.

Tom chose waffles with bananas, chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream. But his waffles came out so thin that he had to turn them into a sandwich.

Tom is the latest contestant to leave Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Grace was unimpressed and asked: “Could you not have cleaned the plate up?” Giorgio was even more brutal, telling Tom: “To me it looks like you don’t care!”

There was no way back for Tom and he was sent home from the competition.

Speaking after his exit, Tom said: “They exiled me. I’m done and dusted, which is a shame because I was having a really good time.

“But ultimately, I lacked in skill.”

Tom’s departure leaves Donna Preston, Emily ‘Dynamite’ Steel, Nitin Ganatra and Eric Underwood as the Heat 2 quarter finalists.

Read more: Strictly star Lacey Turner tipped to win show as odds for 2026 contestants emerge

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