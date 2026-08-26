Helen Flanagan ‘overwhelmed’ as she reveals ex Scott Sinclair ‘hasn’t had their kids for nearly a month’

Helen Flanagan has revealed she was left in tears as the demands of single motherhood became overwhelming during the school holidays with her children.

The former Coronation Street star shares her children Matilda, 11, Delilah, eight, and Charlie, five, with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair. The couple ended their 13-year relationship in 2022.

Her emotional update comes as Helen adjusts after moving out of the former family home. She said unopened boxes and the demands of looking after her children had left the new property feeling chaotic.

Helen Flanagan admits she was ‘in tears’ during summer holidays with her children

Helen, 36, opened up on Instagram after taking her two youngest children to Chester Zoo on Tuesday. Although the family enjoyed the trip, getting out of the house proved difficult.

She wrote on Instagram: “I was in tears before we left the house as I misplaced my house key and couldn’t lock up, I just wanted to give them a nice day and Charlie found it in the boot.”

In the same post, she also said: “I’m really overwhelmed in the house there is still so much unpacking and boxes so it’s chaos and I can’t return any of my emails or phone calls with these two. Matilda had her settling in at secondary school and mum held the fort there. My mum and dad are amazing and help me so much with juggling the kids activities and whenever I need to work.”

Helen admitted that she had struggled to keep on top of work while caring for the children and unpacking.

Despite the difficult start, Helen shared a selection of happy photographs from the zoo. She described it as a “good day” and said Charlie had loved seeing the animals.

Helen Flanagan has been co-parenting her three children with her ex (Credit: Cover Images)

Helen Flanagan claims Scott has not had their children for nearly a month

In the same Instagram post, Helen claimed that Scott, 37, had not looked after their children for almost a month. She said she expected to get some time to herself when he next had them.

Helen wrote: “The kids’ dad has not had them for nearly a month so when he does I’ll get a break. I think I speak for all mums over the school holidays- we are tired but love them so much and so many amazing memories made.”

ED! reached out to Scott Sinclair’s representatives for further comment.

The actress said she hoped to return to the gym, attend back physiotherapy, tidy her home and spend time with friends. She also thanked her parents for helping with the children’s activities and her work commitments.

Her mum supported Matilda during a settling-in session at secondary school while Helen took Delilah and Charlie to the zoo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

She says she wants to ‘find Helen too’

Helen Flanagan explained that motherhood had consumed her identity during a particularly demanding period with her children.

She wrote: “I love them so much and I’m so grateful for my children but I just feel like mummy completely and I want to find Helen too soon.”

The mum-of-three also described herself as neurodivergent and said she believes her children may be neurodivergent too. She explained that helping them regulate their emotions could prove challenging when she also found it difficult to regulate herself.

Helen ended her update on a hopeful note. She said she wanted to make time for herself over the bank holiday, adding: “It’s important to fill your cup.”

Earlier, she had shared a list of phrases she found herself repeatedly using during the holidays. They ranged from asking for five minutes of peace to telling her children how much she loved them.

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