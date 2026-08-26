Shona McGarty has celebrated a sunny Malta trip by sharing a couple of bikini pics in a new Instagram update.

The latest images continue Shona’s sun-soaked Malta getaway, which she has documented on her page.

In her latest update, the former EastEnders actress said she was “living her best life”. She also thanked her friends for making the holiday “so special”.

Shona showed off her pather tattoo (Credit: Instagram)

Shona McGarty calls Tony Discipline ‘the one’

The Malta holiday comes during an exciting period in Shona’s personal life. She and former EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline confirmed their relationship at the end of July.

The couple made their romance official with holiday pictures and matching tattoos. Their shared soap history added to the interest surrounding the relationship.

The Sun reported that Shona and Tony kissed at a festival shortly before her Malta break. Shona then made her feelings clear during an interview with Fabulous.

She said: “We are in love. He’s The One!”

The actor added that she had held a soft spot for Tony for years. Shona also praised Tony’s work as a firefighter and said she felt proud of him.

Shona McGarty displays rarely-seen panther tattoo in Malta

One poolside image put Shona’s rarely-seen panther tattoo firmly in view. The large design runs along the side of her leg.

It stretches from the top of her hip towards the middle of her thigh. Shona displayed the tattoo beside her hotel’s pool in a leopard-print bikini.

Another picture saw her take a smiley selfie wearing the same bikini top.

Shona has pursued singing since leaving EastEnders (Credit: Instagram)

Shona McGarty’s career after playing Whitney Dean in EastEnders

Shona became best known for playing Whitney Dean in EastEnders. She played the character until 2024, ending a long-running role on the BBC soap.

Since leaving Walford, Shona has explored reality television and continued developing her music career. Her relationship with Tony also maintains a personal link to her EastEnders years.

The former co-stars now share a romance as well as their soap history.

Read more: EastEnders star Shona McGarty shows off intimate tattoo in skimpy string bikini

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