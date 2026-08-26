Dolly Parton often spoke with striking honesty about why she and husband Carl Dean never had children during their marriage of nearly 60 years.

Her reflections have taken on fresh poignancy after Dolly Parton’s death at the age of 80. Her nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver, announced the news in a video shared on her Instagram page.

Dolly and Carl married in 1966. Although they considered becoming parents, the country music legend explained over the years that their path had taken a different direction.

Dolly and her husband spoke about having kids (Credit: YouTube)

Why Dolly Parton and Carl Dean did not have children

Dolly grew up as one of 12 children and helped care for several of her younger siblings. Speaking to a reporter at the 9 to 5 premiere in 1980, she admitted: “I don’t know that I want a child.”

She had not completely ruled out parenthood at that stage. Dolly said she and Carl could adopt if they later decided that they wanted children and she could no longer carry one herself.

According to Page Six, Dolly underwent a partial hysterectomy in 1985 after struggling with endometriosis. The procedure left her unable to carry children.

The couple remained together until Carl Dean died in March 2025 at the age of 82. Neither ultimately regretted the way their family life unfolded, Dolly told Rolling Stone in 2003.

Dolly said motherhood would have changed her career

Dolly acknowledged that she and Carl had once imagined what their children might look like. However, she believed becoming a mother would have transformed her priorities and perhaps ended her rise to stardom.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2014, she said: “My husband and I, when we first got married, we thought about if we had kids, what would they look like? Would they be tall — because he’s tall? Or would they be little squats like me?”

“We talked about it and we dreamed it, but it wasn’t meant to be,” she continued. “Now that we’re older? We’re glad. I would have been a great mother, I think. I would probably have given up everything else because I would’ve felt guilty about that, if I’d have left them [to work our tour].”

She felt she would have struggled with leaving children behind while working or touring. Dolly added: “Everything would have changed. I probably wouldn’t have been a star.”

The singer returned to the subject in later interviews. She told Saga magazine in 2023 that she would have stayed at home rather than pursued her career. In 2025, she told People that she felt thankful to have seen her dreams come true.

Dolly died age 80 (Credit: YouTube)

How ‘Aunt Granny’ supported other children

Dolly and Carl still played an affectionate role in their wider family. Their nieces and nephews reportedly called them “Aunt Granny” and “Uncle Peepaw”.

The couple also helped younger relatives financially. Dolly told Rolling Stone that they bought cars for nieces and nephews who graduated and supported those who wanted to attend college.

Her work for children reached far beyond the family. Dolly launched the Imagination Library in 1995 to send free books to children from birth until the age of five. The organisation’s website says it has now gifted more than 332 million books around the world.

During a 2020 appearance on Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation, Dolly linked her freedom to work with what she later achieved. She told Oprah Winfrey: “Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom.”

Dolly also offered a typically warm perspective during a 2017 interview on Today. She said: “I think it probably was his plan for me not to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine — and they are now.”

Following her death, Dolly’s publicity team told Page Six that her funeral would involve a “small, private service for immediate family”, in keeping with her request.

Read more: Dolly Parton celebrated as emotional tributes flood in from showbiz’s biggest names following heartbreaking death

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