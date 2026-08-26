Donald Trump has ordered that American flags will be lowered for one week following Dolly Parton’s death at the age of 80.

The US President paid tribute to the country music star on Truth Social on Tuesday (August 25). He said the tribute would begin across the country at 6pm that evening.

Donald Trump pays tribute to Dolly Parton

Trump described Dolly as “one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER” in his social media post.

He continued: “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”

The president then confirmed his decision to lower the flags for seven days. He ended his message: “Rest in Peace, Dolly! The world loves you.”

Dolly had a previous connection to Trump’s administration through the Presidential Medal of Freedom. TMZ reported that she declined the honour twice during his first term and insisted that scheduling issues, rather than politics, affected her decisions.

The American flag over the White House in Washington, D.C. is lowered to half staff to honour country music legend Dolly Parton (Credit: Samuel Corum/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com)

Dolly Parton’s health before her death

Dolly’s team confirmed the Jolene singer died four days after she was admitted to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday.

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” her team said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The type of cancer was not made public.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced Dolly’s death on social media on Tuesday.

Dolly had faced a series of health problems in the months before her death. She had cancelled her planned Las Vegas residency and withdrawn from a Dollywood appearance.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the Friday before her death, Dolly said: “I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl [her late husband].”

She added: “It’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”

Her husband of 60 years, Carl, died aged 82 in March 2025. Dolly later acknowledged that she needed to address her own health after neglecting it while caring for him.

Dolly Parton inspired the world with her kindness and her music (Credit: imageSPACE/Media Punch/INSTARimages)

Dolly Parton’s celebrated music career

Dolly’s best-known songs include Jolene, I Will Always Love You, Coat of Many Colors and 9 To 5. Jolene reached number one on the US country chart and also entered the Billboard Hot 100.

Her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, arrived after she signed her first record deal with Monument Records at 19. By then, she had already begun performing as a child and recorded Puppy Love at the age of 11.

Her career made her one of country music’s most recognisable stars around the world. Trump’s order will now see flags remain lowered across the United States for one week in her honour.





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