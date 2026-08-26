ITV News presenter Mary Nightingale appeared close to tears as she broke the news of Dolly Parton’s death to viewers.

Mary delivered the breaking news during Tuesday evening’s 6.30pm programme. Her voice appeared to catch as she introduced the story shortly before an advert break.

She told viewers: “Just before we go to the break tonight, some very sad news I’m afraid. The country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80.”

After the break, Mary reflected on Dolly’s life and six-decade career. ITV News then aired a package looking back at the singer’s achievements.

As the report ended, an emotional Mary said: “And take a deep breath…”

Viewers posting online said they found her reaction moving and genuine. Others admitted that the emotional bulletin had affected them too.

Mary Nightingale looked teary as she announced the death of Dolly Parton (Credit: ITV News)

Dolly Parton’s six-decade music career

Dolly built a six-decade career that made her one of country music’s most recognisable stars. Her best-known songs include Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Whitney Houston later turned I Will Always Love You into a huge international hit after recording it for the 1992 film The Bodyguard.

Born on January 19, 1946, in Pittman Center, Tennessee, Dolly grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains. She was the fourth of 12 children.

Her first album arrived in 1967, but she had started performing long before then. Dolly released Puppy Love at 13 after singing on local radio and making childhood television appearances in East Tennessee.

She also worked as an actor and supported efforts to improve children’s education and tackle poverty. Her music, distinctive personality and charitable work earned her affection far beyond the country genre.

Dolly Parton’s death was announced on Tuesday (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Dolly Parton’s nephew confirms her death

Dolly’s nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death in a video posted on Instagram. Bryan also served as his aunt’s head of security.

He explained: “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.”

Bryan paid tribute to the country star and said she had “lived in the light”. He also spoke about joining her on tour as a child during the 1980s and the opportunities she created for her family.

Read more: Dolly Parton’s cause of death revealed as her team shares emotional statement

Dolly’s team has since confirmed she died following a battle with cancer. A statement to PEOPLE read: “After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

The singer’s health problems had already forced her to cancel public appearances in the months before her death.

In an interview published by PEOPLE four days before the announcement, Dolly said she still had “so many things I want to achieve”. She also said she planned to continue “working as long as I can to see everything come to life”.

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