Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, her nephew Bryan Seaver announced in a video shared on the country music star’s Instagram account.

Bryan, the son of Dolly’s sister Cassie Parton, said he was speaking on behalf of the Parton and Owens family.

The announcement follows a difficult period in which Dolly discussed health challenges and cancelled planned shows. She had said she needed several medical procedures and stepped back from scheduled appearances.

Meanwhile, on August 21, Dolly shared a statement about her health with PEOPLE. She said: “As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl [her late husband].

“You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”

Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dolly Parton’s nephew announces she has died

Dolly’s nephew Bryan told followers in the video message on Tuesday: “My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.”

He explained that Dolly had asked him years earlier to make the announcement when the time came.

Bryan, who served as his aunt’s head of security for more than two decades, said: “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.”

He described the responsibility as an honour filled with pride and sadness. Paying tribute to the singer’s faith, he added: “But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

Tributes have been paid to legendary singer Dolly Parton (Credit: Rick Davis)

Dolly Parton’s health concerns

Dolly had withdrawn from several engagements in the months before her death. She told fans she needed to undergo procedures while dealing with ongoing health problems.

In October last year, Dolly’s sister Frieda had also appealed for prayers as concern grew over the singer’s condition. Earlier, Dolly missed a Dollywood event after a kidney stone caused her problems.

The health difficulties came during an already painful period for the star. Last year, her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean, died aged 82. Dolly later released If You Hadn’t Been There in his memory.

Dolly Parton’s music and career

Dolly spent more than 65 years in the music industry and became one of country music’s most recognisable stars.

She began performing on local radio and television as a child in Tennessee. At 11, she recorded her first single, Puppy Love. She later secured a record deal with Monument Records at 19 and released her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly.

Jolene helped turn her into an international star, while Coat of Many Colors and I Will Always Love You became enduring favourites. Her 1980 hit 9 to 5 also crossed into the pop charts and earned her two Grammy Awards. Dolly starred in the film of the same name alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Her other best-known recordings included Islands in the Stream and Here You Come Again.

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Away from recording, Dolly opened the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee in 1986. She also joined the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Across her career, Dolly won 11 Grammy Awards and achieved 26 number-one songs on the Billboard country chart. She continued making music in later life, including a 2025 collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on Please Please Please.

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