EastEnders viewers ‘work out’ real reason Darnell didn’t want to help Denise as he makes his debut

EastEnders fans are convinced they have worked out why newcomer Darnell is so reluctant to help his half-sister Denise as she battles for her life in hospital.

Denise has been receiving treatment for her blood cancer over the last few weeks, but things took a devastating turn in the latest episode when she was induced into a coma.

With her family desperate to find a stem cell donor, Jack and Kim finally tracked down Darnell. But despite learning that Denise desperately needs his help, he quickly fled the hospital.

Now, viewers think there could be a heartbreaking reason behind his decision.

Darnell got a shock when he arrived (Credit: BBC)

Darnell arrives as Denise is in a coma

In tonight’s episode, Jack went to extreme lengths to track down Darnell, using the police database to find him.

However, he soon discovered that he hadn’t actually needed to go that far, as Kim had managed to track Darnell down herself.

Darnell agreed to meet them, although Kim initially kept the real reason for their meeting from him.

Naturally, he was left speechless when he discovered that Denise was fighting for her life in a coma and that she needed a stem cell donor.

Jack and Kim eventually managed to persuade him to visit the hospital, but once he was there, Darnell quickly became overwhelmed by the situation.

He rushed out, leaving Kim and Jack devastated as they had been relying on him to potentially save Denise.

But fans think they may have figured out exactly why Darnell couldn’t face staying.

Fans believe Darnell has faced a lot of heartbreak himself (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict sad twist for Darnell

During his conversation with Kim and Jack, Darnell revealed that he is married and has a daughter.

There was also another moment that caught viewers’ attention when Kim struggled with the hospital vending machine. Darnell immediately knew how to get it working.

For some EastEnders fans, these details could be clues to a much sadder backstory.

The theory is that Darnell’s wife has actually died, potentially after battling cancer herself. As a result, seeing Denise in hospital could have brought back painful memories for him.

Taking to Reddit after watching the early iPlayer release, one fan wrote: “I’m thinking Darnell is a widower and his wife probably died of cancer, too. And his daughter will be a new addition to the teen group!”

Another agreed, suggesting: “I’m guessing the mother of Darnell’s daughter is dead (so he’s probably a widower). This is why Darnell is reluctant to be a donor and doesn’t like being in hospitals. Not wanting to undertake surgery that would put him at risk. But I think ultimately he or his daughter will be the donor (we all know Darnell will have a change of heart).”

A third viewer added: “I’m loving Darnell already. I do think there will be more of a reason he doesn’t want to be in hospitals. But great addition.”

For now, Darnell’s reasons for running away remain unclear, and it’s not known whether he will eventually change his mind and help Denise.

But with fans already convinced that there is much more to his story, viewers will no doubt be keen to see what happens next.

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