Emmerdale fans have been left “in tears” after becoming convinced that the soap has just dropped a major hint about Jimmy King’s death.

Warning, spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode (Friday August 21). The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch on YouTube and ITVX.

Jimmy’s possible death has been a huge talking point for months. But now fans are growing increasingly worried that his exit could be closer than they thought.

And it was all down to an emotional conversation between Jimmy and Charity in the early release.

Charity reminded him what is really important (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy and Charity share an emotional conversation

In tonight’s episode, Charity finds Jimmy sitting at his brother’s graveside.

The pair have a complicated history, so there was plenty for them to reflect on as they sat and spoke honestly about their past.

However, it was what Charity said to Jimmy that left viewers feeling uneasy about his future.

The pair reminisced about the King brothers, with Charity pointing out that none of them had exactly been the “poster-boy for stability”.

But Jimmy was different.

She reminded him that he has built a happy family life with Nicola and their children, before telling him: “You are a better dad than your dad ever was. If you’re worried about your legacy, Jimmy, it’s not about what you leave behind. It’s about who you leave behind, and how you made them feel.”

It was a touching moment between the pair as they bonded over their shared history.

But for some Emmerdale fans, it felt like something much more ominous.

Jimmy was worried about his legacy (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear Jimmy King’s death is coming soon in Emmerdale

Following the early release, viewers took to Reddit to discuss whether the emotional scene could have been a sign that Jimmy’s death is approaching.

One fan asked: “Does anyone else think tonight’s episode foreshadowed Jimmy’s death? When Charity told him it ‘doesn’t matter’ what he leaves behind etc…”

Another agreed, admitting: “Yeah, it was. And I actually cried. It wasn’t even that sad. But I liked that it was with Charity.”

A third fan pointed out the amount of nostalgia featured in recent episodes, writing: “Lots of nostalgia in recent episodes. Throwback to the biting at the wedding, lots of mentions of Kelly and now the wonderful interaction between Charity and Jimmy. The only thing missing was a mention of Sadie, the woman he was married to for 17 years. But I assume they’re holding it back for her big arrival!”

Another viewer felt the scene had a very specific purpose, commenting: “I felt like they were giving Jimmy and Charity this scene together for the actors to say goodbye to the relationship their characters have had.”

Of course, Emmerdale has not confirmed that Jimmy is going to die.

But with fans already looking for signs that his time in the village could be coming to an end, that emotional conversation with Charity has certainly done little to calm fears about his future.

Read more: Jimmy and Nicola’s first Emmerdale wedding went VERY wrong after she bit a child, here’s what happened