Jimmy King’s first wedding to in Emmerdale in June 2010 came dangerously close to being cancelled after Nicola bit a child! So as they plan to renew their vows, will take two be any different? Not likely!

It was a chaotic, bizarre and surprisingly funny day for the pair. And with Nicola reminiscing tonight (Thursday August 20) about what a disaster their wedding was, we’ve taken a trip back to remember exactly what happened.

Here’s everything you need to know.

It was a shock for Jimmy and Nicola when they woke up in the back of a haulage van (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

A rocky romance

Nicola began dating Jimmy King, the eldest of the three King sons, in 2009. They initially slept together in the back of a haulage truck after drowning their sorrows in the pub. But Nicola was embarrassed by what had happened and rejected his attempts to start a relationship.

They ended up in bed together again, and when Rodney mentioned that Jimmy might have money hidden away in a Swiss bank account, Nicola decided she wanted to pursue him after all. Jimmy soon realised she was only interested in his money and humiliated her.

But despite all the drama, they couldn’t stay away from each other. Nicola soon discovered she was pregnant with Jimmy’s child. The pair weren’t together at the time, and Nicola considered both abortion and adoption.

Laurel eventually talked her out of those plans, and Nicola reunited with Jimmy. They moved into Mill Cottage and prepared for the arrival of their baby.

Then tragedy struck. Nicola had a row with Lexi King and fell down the stairs. She and the baby were thankfully okay, but Nicola went into premature labour a few days later and gave birth to daughter Angelica.

Nicola bit Cathy Hope (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Which child did Nicola bite in Emmerdale?

After everything surrounding Angelica’s birth, you’d think Jimmy and Nicola might have been due some good luck when their wedding came around. Not quite!

In the weeks before their June 2010 ceremony, Nicola became embroiled in a feud with Viv Hope. Viv’s daughter Cathy bit Angelica, and Nicola was so horrified by what she’d done that she bit Cathy back to teach her a lesson.

Viv was furious and immediately reported Nicola to the police for assaulting her daughter. Nicola was charged and given a court date. Unfortunately, it fell on the exact same day as her wedding to Jimmy.

Nicola and Jimmy eventually made it to their wedding in Emmerdale by the skin of their teeth (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Wedding drama for Jimmy and Nicola in Emmerdale

Nicola wanted to call the wedding off, but Jimmy was determined they would get married regardless of what happened in court. On the day itself, Nicola bumped into Viv in the court toilets and genuinely apologised.

Viv softened and told the court she hadn’t expected things to go this far and had only wanted to teach Nicola a lesson. Nicola was let off with probation.

She then had to race to her own wedding. After hurriedly changing into her dress in the toilets, Nicola discovered that the wedding car had been clamped.

The group piled into a van instead, with Nicola sitting in the front alongside Viv, who was driving, while Jimmy, Rodney and Paul squeezed into the back. Nicola told Viv to floor it as they raced towards the church.

They arrived just in time to exchange their vows in a rushed ceremony, where Nicola was then left stunned by the sight of Jimmy wearing a kilt!

It hasn’t always been easy for Jimmy and Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Troubled times in the Kings’ marriage

Jimmy and Nicola’s marriage has faced plenty of challenges over the years. First came Kelly Windsor, who returned and tried to rekindle her relationship with Jimmy.

He refused, so Kelly knocked him out and he developed amnesia. Unable to remember his wife Nicola or daughter Angelica, Jimmy was convinced by Kelly that they were having an affair and that he was about to leave Nicola for her.

Eventually Jimmy regained his memory, but Kelly left him with their son Elliot, who she’d given birth to after leaving Emmerdale years earlier.

The couple faced another crisis when Jimmy became a dad again, this time to Carl Jnr. He was conceived following a mix-up at the sperm bank where Jimmy had donated before meeting Nicola.

Their marriage was tested again when Jimmy grew close to Mandy Dingle. Mandy and Nicola even ended up fighting in the street, but ultimately Jimmy chose Nicola.

Then came another devastating blow when they had to support Angelica after she went joyriding and killed Heath Hope.

Nicola wants to renew her vows with Jimmy, but he’s hiding something (Credit: ITV)

Death for Jimmy as he and Nicola plan a second wedding in Emmerdale

Jimmy and Nicola are now planning to renew their vows. But if their first wedding is anything to go by, the second ceremony may not be straightforward either, particularly with Jimmy clearly hiding some major secrets.

There have also been reports that Jimmy, played by Nick Miles since 2004, is leaving Emmerdale and will be killed off.

The Sun reported earlier this year that Nick is leaving in dramatic scenes.

There has been no official confirmation from Emmerdale, but the report claims his exit will be linked to the return of his ex-wife Sadie to the village.

A source told the publication: “Everyone is shocked and it shows that no one is safe from the budget cuts.

“Bosses are under pressure to cut costs and sadly that means popular cast members being told their time is up.”

They added: “Once the decision was made that Nick would be leaving, the writers quickly realised his character wouldn’t abandon his wife and children so they had to kill him off.

“That’s what made them approach Patsy about returning.”

It looks like heartbreak ahead for Nicola. And the end of an era as the final King brother departs the show. Jimmy’s other brothers, Max, Matthew and Carl were all also killed off, as was their dad, Tom King.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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