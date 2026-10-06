Stacey Dooley has admitted she takes complete control of decisions inside the Liverpool home she shares with Kevin Clifton.

The presenter discussed her relationship with Kevin Clifton during an appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show.

Host Romesh Ranganathan joked: “Listen, you’re running a dictatorship,” after hearing Kevin receives little say.

Stacey agreed that she held the decision-making power, while acknowledging her approach can be difficult.

Stacey and Kevin won Strictly together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Dooley admits Kevin Clifton gets little say

The 39-year-old said she feels deeply proud of the couple’s old Liverpool property. She also enjoys renovating it, although disorder can quickly leave her frustrated.

Stacey described herself as “really house proud” and said she enjoys doing the place up.

When Romesh asked about Kevin’s influence, Stacey made her position clear. She laughed: “I don’t want Kev to offer any opinions whatsoever, which is really healthy, isn’t it?”

That exchange led Romesh to test her approach with an imagined decorating suggestion from Kevin. Her mock response was: “I appreciate your input, I think it’ll work in your wardrobe.”

Stacey then acknowledged that being highly strung about the house was not an attractive trait. The tone remained playful, but she did not pretend the habit was one of her better qualities.

Stacey said she initially assumed a property like that would exceed her budget. She added that living in the North made the property affordable for her.

Stacey praises Kevin as a father

Stacey and Kevin met when they were paired on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

They went on to win the Glitterball Trophy together. Their romance was confirmed four months after that victory.

In 2023, they welcomed their first child, daughter Minnie. Although Stacey is firm about interiors, her comments about Kevin’s parenting were warmly appreciative.

She said: “I don’t want to sound too gushing or soppy, but I couldn’t have done this without Kev.”

She has also said welcoming their daughter deepened her affection for Kevin.

Stacey and Kevin share one daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey explains her marriage view

Stacey has also made clear that a wedding is not a personal priority.

Speaking to The Sun in 2023, she said: “Marriage has never been massively important to me.”

She noted Kevin had married before. Stacey said walking down the aisle could leave her conscious of other people’s assumptions.

The presenter explained that marriage had never been something she dreamed about.

Read more: Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff admits she’s ‘been suffering in silence’ as she opens up about ‘agonising’ health battle: ‘It’s taken a toll on me’

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