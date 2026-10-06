Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff admits she’s ‘been suffering in silence’ as she opens up about ‘agonising’ health battle: ‘It’s taken a toll on me’

Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff has revealed she is enduring extreme perimenopause symptoms while weighing whether to undergo major surgery.

The former professional told Closer that pain, sickness and headaches can make getting out of bed difficult.

Kristina has previously spoken about health problems that threatened her dancing career.

Now, she says the “agonising” year-long battle has affected her mentally, emotionally and physically.

Kristina told the magazine: “I’ve been suffering in silence and it’s taken a toll on me mentally, emotionally and physically.”

Despite feeling unwell, the dancer said she still has to teach and judge while maintaining her public persona.

Kristina opened up about her health in a new interview (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff reveals CHEK2 test result

Kristina underwent genetic testing in 2023 because breast and ovarian cancer had affected her family. Her aunt had breast cancer, while her grandmother died from ovarian cancer aged 57.

She said motherhood prompted her to seek answers, hoping to remain with her daughter for as long as possible.

The tests found that she carries a variant in the CHEK2 gene, a result she described as shocking. She also said she had never heard of CHEK2 before receiving the result.

NHS guidance says certain harmful CHEK2 variants are associated with a moderately increased risk of breast cancer.

However, individual risk depends on the exact variant, family history and other factors.

Kristina Rihanoff says medics advised her against HRT

Kristina said medics advised her against hormone replacement therapy, leaving her struggling to manage severe symptoms.

These include night sweats, heart palpitations, anxiety, heavy periods, pelvic pain and nausea. She is taking painkillers, but is also considering a hysterectomy, which removes the womb.

Kristina said: “I feel like I’m in limbo.” The NHS says a CHEK2 variant does not automatically rule out HRT for someone without breast cancer.

People at increased risk can be referred to a menopause specialist to weigh the benefits and risks. Suitability is assessed case by case.

This means Kristina’s reported medical advice should not be treated as general guidance for others.

Kristina offered support for people going through something similar (Credit: YouTube)

Kristina wants others to feel less alone

Kristina danced on Strictly Come Dancing from 2008 until 2015.

She said her symptoms sometimes make getting out of bed difficult, yet her work still requires physical performance.

That gap between her public role and private condition has added to the strain, she explained.

Kristina ended her interview with a message of support.

“For anyone who’s struggling like me, I want you to know that you’re not alone,” she said.

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