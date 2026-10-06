Great British Bake Off is turned on its head with brand new Audience Choice twist

The Great British Bake Off returns tonight with a major Audience Choice twist, but what exactly does it mean for the bakers?

Paul Hollywood and his new co-star Nigella Lawson are back in the tent as the competition continues.

However, things will look rather different in this week’s episode.

It is Audience Choice week in The Great British Bake Off tent (Credit: Channel 4)

For the first time, viewers at home have been given control over the challenges.

That means Paul and Nigella will take more of a back seat as the bakers tackle a very different set of tasks.

Here’s what we know.

What is Great British Bake Off’s Audience Choice?

Audience Choice is a new themed week for this year’s The Great British Bake Off. It arrives during Nigella’s first series on the show.

After Cake Week and Biscuit Week, the competition is changing things up for week three.

The bakers’ loved ones are joining them in the tent (Credit: Channel 4)

Tonight’s episode will feature three challenges chosen by the viewers. They are the Signature Challenge, the Technical Bake and the Showstopper.

The Bake Off team asked viewers to send in their ideas in January this year.

The show’s official website stated at the time: “If you’ve got a signature, technical or showstopper challenge you’ve always wanted to see on the show, now is your opportunity!”

The first viewer chosen task will see the bakers make a Signature cheesecake. But they will not have to tackle it alone.

Each contestant will have a loved one join them in the tent to lend a helping hand.

‘Confidence went up’

Paul said: “It was a nice idea, that. I think it really worked because you could see the partnership, and they did relax a little bit more and confidence went up.

“And the confidence was still with them afterwards when their family member had gone or friend had gone.”

The Technical Challenge will then introduce a mystery box at each baker’s workstation. The task is similar to one seen on BBC One’s MasterChef.

However, the viewers have chosen the ingredients that will go inside the boxes.

There is a mystery box challenge for the Technical (Credit: Channel 4)

For the final challenge, the bakers will have to create a ‘wearable bake’ for their Showstopper.

They must make something they can actually wear once they have finished baking it.

Nigella Lawson reacts to Great British Bake Off’s Audience Choice

Nigella admitted that taking part in the challenge would fill her with “terror”.

However, she was impressed by how the bakers handled the unusual tasks.

She added: “[It worked] surprisingly well. You know, you’re never going to get an even standard with everyone, but you know, they really do pull it out of the bag when they need to.

“It is quite amazing because these are not easy challenges, they wouldn’t be easy for a professional baker, I think.”

Alison Hammond, who presents the Channel 4 show alongside Noel Fielding, also revealed how they tackled the wearable bakes.

She explained: “We used a lot of mannequins in order to show off the wearable bakes.”

Nigella then quipped: “Because obviously, it wouldn’t be enormously hygienic to be eating off someone!”

The audience has challenged the bakers to make a ‘wearable bake’ (Credit: Channel 4)

What time is The Great British Bake Off on tonight?

The Great British Bake Off’s Audience Choice week begins at 8pm tonight (Tuesday October 6, 2026). The episode will run for 90 minutes on Channel 4, finishing at 9.30pm.

One baker will leave the tent by the end of the episode after being named the poorest performer.

Meanwhile, the strongest baker will receive this week’s Star Baker title.

When is Second Helpings on?

Second Helpings is The Great British Bake Off’s new companion show. It has replaced previous spin off programme Extra Slice and is hosted by Judi Love and Jon Richardson.

However, viewers will have to wait before they can watch it.

Second Helpings follows tonight’s GBBO episode, but it will not air straight afterwards. It starts at 10.35pm on Channel 4, after this week’s episode of Tempting Fortune.

Tonight, Judi and Jon will be joined by Great British Bake Off superfans Roisin Conaty and Carol Vorderman. The show finishes at 11.20pm.

We’re really enjoying this series of GBBO, are you?

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