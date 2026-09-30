‘New teeth?’ Great British Bake Off fans think they’ve worked out why Nigella Lawson is struggling to eat in the tent

Great British Bake Off judge Nigella Lawson continued to raise eyebrows last night with the “weird” way she sampled the contestants’ bakes.

It was Biscuit Week in the tent and the bakers were set three more tricky challenges to test their skills.

In the Signature Challenge they had to make American-style cookies. They then had to whip up tiny Iced Gems in the Technical.

Nigella Lawson has raised eyebrows again with Great British Bake Off viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Lastly, for the Showstopper, the bakers were asked to make a mosaic out of biscuits.

But just like last week, all eyes were on Nigella as she tucked into their bakes alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood.

Nigella, 66, had already sparked chatter online about the strange way she had eaten last week’s cakes.

The iconic chef then appeared to struggle to eat this week’s biscuits – especially the Iced Gems.

Fans, however, now think they know what is really going on.

Great British Bake Off’s Nigella Lawson struggles to bite biscuits

In Tuesday night’s episode (September 30, 2026), the bakers were asked to make 30 identical American-style cookies. They had to have an “appropriate decorate finish”, be “crisp to the bite” and have a “chewy centre”.

The Iced Gems came next, followed their Showstoppers.

Nigella visibly struggled with some of the cookies and biscuits, but it was the Iced Gems that appeared to cause her the biggest anguish. She didn’t bite into many of them with her front teeth, instead opting to use the side of her mouth.

But viewers are convinced they have now worked out what the problem is.

Writing on X, one said: “Has Nigella got new teeth and scared of wrecking them?”

Fans noticed Nigella was using the side of her mouth to try the Iced Gems (Credit: Channel 4)

Another replied: “Good point. That would explain her terrible table manners but composites are a [bleep].”

A third asked: “Is Nigella having trouble with her top plate of dentures? She can’t bite with them.”

And someone else wrote: “I’ve been wondering all evening if her front teeth are veneered, which might mean she avoids biting into hard food with them.”

Who left the Great British Bake Off last night?

The first baker of the series left the tent last night. Nigella and Paul decided to send Danni home after watching her struggle with Biscuit Week. She appeared cheery, however, hugging all her fellow bakers as she left.

Tom, meanwhile, was awarded Star Baker. This did provoke some backlash from viewers, as his Showstopper was not finished.

Tom made a Burn Book mosaic from the movie Mean Girls but ended up in tears because he ran out of time. Paul branded it a “mess”, yet he and Nigella still decided to give him Star Baker. Fans, meanwhile, felt Connie should have got it.

What did you think?

The Great British Bake Off returns at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 6, 2026.

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