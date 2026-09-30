Louis Walsh has reignited his feud with Cheryl, questioning her X Factor impact and making pointed remarks about her appearance.

Speaking on The 2 Johnnies podcast, the former Girls Aloud manager revisited his long-running feud with Cheryl.

He praised Cheryl’s appearance on The X Factor, but claimed achieving that look required considerable help. Louis then judged her performance more bluntly: “Don’t forget; she was on Girls Aloud then and came on.

“She looked fantastic, looked great… it took a lot of help. She got the sympathy vote because she was crying a bit… Ashley Cole was [bleep] around. I thought she was good, I didn’t think she was great.”

Louis Walsh had some harsh words for Cheryl (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh takes aim at Girls Aloud

Louis managed Girls Aloud between 2002 and 2004, after Popstars: The Rivals created the group. The line-up featured Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

In the new interview, he claimed managing the five singers had been difficult because of competition within the group.

He said: “I was [managing them] for a while. It’s difficult to manage a girl group. They don’t like each other.”

Louis also said calling Nadine the “best singer had upset the others. However, he still praised Girls Aloud’s records and image during the same discussion.

“They were a great girl group, and they looked great,” he said.

However, he believed their success remained concentrated in the UK and Ireland, rather than across Europe.

Louis also said he inherited the management role through the programme and his work with Polydor. He added that he was never fully invested in the project. Girls Aloud later disbanded in 2013.

Louis and Cheryl worked together on The X Factor (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/Talkback Thames/Shutterstock)

Louis Walsh revisits Cheryl’s X Factor years

Cheryl served as a judge on The X Factor from 2008 until 2010, before returning for the 2014 and 2015 series.

Louis claimed her popularity also benefited from public sympathy surrounding difficulties in her personal life. He said: “She became the nation’s sweetheart.”

The X Factor revival plans emerge

The row lands as fresh claims surround a reported X Factor revival.

The Sun recently reported that ITV was considering a modernised return after the programme’s long absence. Simon Cowell was said to be likely to play some role, potentially working behind the scenes.

Plans reportedly included a younger judging panel and an approach designed for the social media generation.

ED! has contacted representatives for Cheryl for comment.

Read more: Louis Walsh ‘had a minor heart attack’ in Celebrity Big Brother house in shocking health revelation

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