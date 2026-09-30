Ruth Langsford reportedly wants a private divorce deal with Eamonn Holmes before a planned November court hearing.

Heat reports that recent negotiations have broken down, more than two years after the couple announced their separation. A source told the publication: “They’ve reached crunch point now.”

The insider claimed both sides had hoped to agree terms before the final pre-trial hearing. However, they alleged Eamonn’s side had not moved far enough for a deal.

“Ruth is incredibly frustrated and upset,” according to the source. She is said to want an agreement before costs and public scrutiny increase.

Ruth is reportedly ‘frustrated’ with Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford reportedly seeking financial certainty

The source claimed Ruth does not want to spend heavily on High Court proceedings. They said: “She wants Eamonn to meet her halfway.”

Heat says discussions concern an estimated £10 million fortune and their £3.6 million six-bedroom marital home. Ruth reportedly believes enough time has passed to find a solution and secure financial certainty.

She would prefer a private agreement, but is reportedly willing to continue through court if talks fail.

Eamonn Holmes’ health adds sensitivity to talks

Heat says Eamonn’s recovery following a stroke in April has added sensitivity to the negotiations. The publication reports he has not yet returned to his role at GB News.

The source claimed Ruth remains conscious of his health while trying to settle their finances. They added: “She desperately wants this resolved.”

The insider said those concerns had made the emotions surrounding negotiations more complicated. Ruth is also said to fear further upset if the dispute is examined in court.

Even so, the source claimed she does not believe compromise can come from her alone.

ED! has contacted Ruth and Eamonn’s reps for comment.

Ruth and Eamonn split in 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ruth and Eamonn’s divorce remains unfinished

Ruth and Eamonn announced their split in May 2024 after 27 years together. They had been married for 14 years and share an adult son.

The former couple met in 1997, then married 13 years later. They became familiar to viewers through their long-running on-screen partnership.

Since the separation, Eamonn has entered a relationship with counsellor Katie Alexander, Heat reports. The publication also says Ruth has embraced single life and spent time with close friends.

Yet the unresolved finances reportedly remain a barrier to fully drawing a line under the marriage. Ruth is said to favour a private settlement that would let both parties move forward.

If no agreement is reached, November’s hearing remains the next reported legal stage.

Read more: Ruth Langsford in ‘new relationship’ admission as she declares ‘I haven’t been put off marriage’ following Eamonn Holmes split

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