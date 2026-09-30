Actor Chad Lowe’s daughter Fiona has died aged 13. Chad and his wife, producer Kim Painter, announced the news in a family statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the family said.

They remembered Fiona as a loving, smart and creative teenager who loved dancing.

The statement added: “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.

“Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

Chad Lowe and his family in 2023. (Credit: Ryan Hartford/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images)

Chad and Kim welcomed Fiona in November 2012. She was the middle of their three daughters. Her family includes her parents and two sisters, Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

The family’s statement also directed anyone struggling with mental health to the 988 service. The family has asked for privacy and prayers as they mourn together.

It concluded: “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Chad Lowe celebrated daughter Fiona becoming a teenager

In November 2025, Chad marked Fiona’s 13th birthday with a warm post on Instagram.

He encouraged his daughter to keep dancing through life and told her how much he loved her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe)

That birthday followed an extremely difficult year after the family lost its Pacific Palisades home in the 2025 fires.

In February 2025, Chad shared pictures of Fiona and her sisters visiting what remained of their childhood home.

He said he felt proud of how his daughters had coped and stressed how much fatherhood meant to him.

Chad wrote on Instagram: “Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what’s left of their home.

“The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege.”

The 58-year-old actor won an Emmy in 1993 for his performance in the television drama Life Goes On.

His later television work includes roles in Pretty Little Liars and Supergirl. He is also the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe.

Support information shared by Chad Lowe’s family

The family included the 988 number in its statement, directing US readers towards crisis support.

People in the US can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time.

People in the UK and Ireland can contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

Samaritans also accepts emails at [email protected].

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