Misfits and Catastrophe star Lauren Socha has revealed she welcomed her third daughter in August, making her a mum of three.

The actress announced the family news through a black-and-white TikTok video posted on Tuesday.

The clip introduced the newborn and publicly revealed her name as Roxie-Marie.

Lauren, 36, is also mum to 10-year-old Reenie and two-year-old Lucia. She has previously said on social media that this will be her final baby.

Misfits star Lauren Socha opens up about newborn anxiety

While delighted by the arrival, Lauren also spoke frankly about the difficult early weeks and her evening anxiety.

Cuddling her daughter, the actress explained that she has never enjoyed caring for a newborn.

“I love my children dearly, every single one of them, and I’ve been a mum for like nearly 11 years,” Lauren said.

She added: “But I really, really do not like the newborn stage. I really don’t.”

Lauren specifically discussed feeling anxious around the evening period sometimes known as the witching hour.

She said she often checks that her daughter is breathing and closely monitors how much milk she drinks.

Those worries have arrived alongside the demands of caring for an energetic two-year-old, which Lauren described as overwhelming.

However, the baby’s sleeping pattern has begun improving. Lauren said she now wakes once overnight for a feed.

She added that her daughter can sleep for around five hours at night, as the two-hourly feeds slowly fade.

Lauren feels more confident when her babies can sit independently and interact more. She remains keen for this intense period to pass.

Despite those difficult feelings, Lauren stressed: “However, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

She also shared her excitement about watching the two younger sisters grow up together. Lauren praised her eldest as an amazing big sister.

Lauren welcomed a third daughter this summer (Credit: YouTube)

Fans support Lauren’s honest update

Followers quickly responded by sharing similar experiences from their own early weeks of motherhood.

“The newborn stage was really the worse I was so [bleep]ing anxious and miserable the whole time it got better at like 3 months x,” one user wrote.

“The newborn stage was really the worse I was so fucking anxious and miserable the whole time it got better at like 3 months x,” another person shared.

“I was exactly the same with all seven of mine,” a third added.

Lauren ended her update by asking whether other mothers felt the same way. The comments showed that she was far from alone.

Read more: Harry Judd shares emotional update on 10-year-old daughter: ‘The only time I’ve cried more was when she was born’

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