Jake Humphrey’s Holly Willoughby story mysteriously edited out of podcast interview

Jake Humphrey’s story about a shelved CBBC show with Holly Willoughby has reportedly been cut from a new podcast.

The segment appeared on Begin Again’s TikTok and Instagram accounts before seemingly being removed, The Sun reports.

It was also reportedly edited out of the full episode featuring Davina McCall. No reason for the apparent changes has been confirmed.

The account revisits an earlier crossroads for both presenters. Holly now hosts her YouTube show Together, following her years as a leading ITV presenter. That digital move contrasts sharply with the early career choice described by Jake.

Jake said he and Holly were supposed to host a CBBC show together (Credit: YouTube)

Jake Humphrey says CBBC show with Holly Willoughby was planned

Jake and Holly worked together on CBBC during the early 2000s. They also fronted CBBC coverage of Fame Academy, building a popular on-screen partnership.

On Begin Again, Jake said bosses then proposed a dedicated show for the pair. The presenters would reportedly have enjoyed complete creative control over the project.

Jake considered it his “big moment” and began looking forward to making plans. However, he said the idea unravelled the following day.

Holly called and explained she wanted to pursue her presenting career at ITV, according to his account. Her decision meant the joint CBBC programme did not proceed.

Jake said the setback taught him a lasting industry lesson. He concluded that careers cannot depend on somebody else sharing the same vision.

The story about Holly has since been removed from the episode (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Begin Again clip was reportedly removed

Begin Again initially published the account as a clip on social media. However, the clip later appeared to have been deleted from both platforms.

The same discussion was reportedly absent from the published podcast episode. No explanation for the apparent changes was included.

ED! has contacted a representative for Begin Again for comment.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jake discussed childhood bullying, his grandfather and an earlier rejection from BBC Sport.

Jake Humphrey explained Holly friendship

The presenters’ off-screen friendship had also attracted attention years earlier. In 2012, Jake said Holly stayed at his London flat during Celebrity Fame Academy work.

She lived in Brighton then, making the arrangement convenient during production. He recalled they eventually “couldn’t be bothered to get the blow-up bed out”.

Jake said they shared the same bed for about six months. He was equally clear about the nature of their relationship.

“Nothing ever happened” romantically, he stressed at the time. He also described Holly as “a good mate”.

Jake was dating Harriet at the time, and she lived in Leeds.

Read more: ‘Embarrassed’ Holly Willoughby ‘in a real panic’ as she ‘issues warning’ to husband Dan amid YouTube series reception: ‘Fix it or it’s over’

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