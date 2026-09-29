Shane Richie banned from driving for six months for speeding offence ahead of drink-driving trial

Shane Richie has been banned from driving for six months after admitting a speeding offence in Surrey.

The Sun reports that magistrates also ordered the EastEnders star to pay £820 in total. The ban comes before Shane’s separate drink-driving trial, scheduled for November 17, 2027.

He has denied that charge, which concerns an alleged incident in Essex.

Shane was speeding past the 30mph limit (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shane Richie sentenced after 30mph speeding offence

Shane, 62, was caught by a speed camera while exceeding a 30mph limit on a Surrey road.

Guildford magistrates dealt with the case under his real name, Shane Roche. The case was handled through the Single Justice Procedure at a closed-door hearing.

He had pleaded guilty before sentence was passed last Wednesday. Magistrate Sheila Hewitt imposed a £500 fine, £120 in costs and a £200 victim surcharge.

Those payments total £820. The six-month disqualification runs until next March, according to the report.

The Sun reported the offence was thought to have taken him to 12 points, triggering automatic disqualification.

Shane Richie faces separate trial in 2027

The speeding matter is distinct from the unresolved drink-driving proceedings.

Shane is accused of driving a white Hyundai while over the legal alcohol limit. Police were called to a Tesco garage in Church Langley Way, Harlow, at 11.15pm on July 29.

It is alleged that a breath test returned 65 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The report described that figure as nearly double the legal limit.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court by video link on September 9. Shane pleaded not guilty and is due to stand trial on November 17, 2027.

The charge has not been proven, and the court will determine the case.

Shane’s drink-driving trial isn’t until next year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shane remains best known as Alfie Moon

Shane has played Alfie Moon in EastEnders on and off since 2002.

He has also hosted programmes including Lucky Number and The Shane Richie Experience. He finished fourth on I’m a Celebrity in 2020.

The actor is also a regular performer on the pantomime circuit.

The legal update follows his divorce from Christie, 47, which was finalised on July 23. That was six days before the alleged incident at the Harlow garage.

The two driving cases concern separate incidents, with only the speeding matter concluded. The speeding ban is now active, while the disputed charge remains before the court.

Read more: Shane Nolan reveals why he dropped his dad’s surname following drink-driving arrest

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