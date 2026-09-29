Ex-Strictly star Tess Daly has put her five-year-old Selene swimsuit centre stage in a fresh Naia Beach campaign.

In Instagram images shared on Monday, the 57-year-old presenter modelled three colours while posing in the water. Deep blue, metallic khaki and black versions all featured in the polished shoot.

The update continues Tess’s focus on Naia Beach swimwear following her departure from Strictly Come Dancing. Her latest post celebrated an established design, rather than introducing a completely new swimsuit.

Tess shared some snaps of her swimsuit range (Credit: @tessdaly / Instagram)

Tess Daly celebrates five years of the Selene swimsuit

The halter-neck design has remained a regular choice for Tess throughout the five years since its launch.

Tess told followers: “I’ve worn the Selene swimsuit every year, in every colourway, since we launched it five years ago.”

Her post placed repeat wear at the heart of the campaign. It also highlighted the customers who continue returning to the style.

She wrote: “Seeing women still choosing it, wearing it, and coming back to it year after year means so much.”

Tess described that loyalty as one of the most rewarding parts of the brand’s journey. She said the team loved creating pieces which later became favourites for Naia Beach customers.

The images showed Tess smiling in the water as she modelled each listed shade. Her selection covered deep blue and metallic khaki, alongside a black option.

Tess Daly focuses on Naia Beach after Strictly exit

The campaign arrives during Tess’s first autumn away from Strictly Come Dancing in more than 20 years. She and Claudia Winkleman stepped down as presenters at the end of last year.

That change has left Tess with a very different schedule during the programme’s traditional autumn run.

The BBC show now has Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe sharing presenting duties. Emma worked from the dancefloor during the first live programme, while Johannes handled conversations in the Clauditorium.

Josh stood alongside Emma and added comedy to her links.

There have been calls for Tess to return to Strictly (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The 150-minute live show drew fewer viewers than the pre-recorded launch. This was the first time that had happened in seven years.

Some viewers criticised missed cues and questioned why the programme needed three hosts. Others defended Josh and argued the allocation of roles was the bigger issue.

Several suggested Josh might suit the Clauditorium, where his comedy could play more freely. They felt Emma could handle the main dancefloor position alone.

Some fans even called for Tess to return.

“Emma can stay, but come back Tess and Claudia, all is forgiven,” one fan tweeted.

“Come back Tess and Claudia please,” another pleaded.

“Bring back Claudia and Tess,” a third wrote.

“I cannot believe I want Tess back,” another added.

For Tess, however, Monday’s update kept the spotlight firmly on Naia Beach and its returning customers.

Read more: Former Strictly host Tess Daly opens up about ‘feeling bombarded’ as she admits she needs to ‘reset’ and ‘re-evaluate’

Strictly continues on Saturday (October 3) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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