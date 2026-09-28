Venezuela Fury fans insist she’s ‘spit of her mum’ Paris in new photos with husband Noah

Venezuela Fury has been compared to her mum, Paris Fury, following new photos with her husband Noah.

Venezuela celebrated turning 17 with a Cheshire spa break alongside husband Noah Price at the weekend.

Noah also shared photos of himself and Venezuela on Instagram over the weekend as they got dressed up. A couple of photos in particular left fans all saying the same thing about Venezuela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Price (@7noahprice)

Venezuela Fury compared to mum Paris in Noah Price photos

The photos showed Venezuela in a red dress alongside Noah. He simply captioned the post with a red love heart emoji.

One commentator compared Venezuela to Paris, writing: “I just see Paris, mini mama.”

Another gushed: “Spit of your mum on this, just gorgeous.”

A third added: “You look so much like your mum here!!”

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s recent Instagram post showed the couple staying at Mottram Hall Hotel and visiting its Champneys Wellness Spa. The visit included spa treatments, skincare shopping and an evening meal.

The trip followed Venezuela’s lavish birthday gift haul, featuring presents from several luxury retailers.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price got married earlier this year (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Venezuela shares pictures from Champneys spa

Venezuela wore a bright pink Versace robe for a photograph beside the pool. Noah posed next to her during the visit.

She also photographed products inside the spa’s skincare shop. The pictures offered followers a glimpse inside the Cheshire hotel’s leisure facilities.

Describing the weekend, Venezuela called Mottram Hall “so beautiful” and the spa “my favourite”. She also thanked the hotel and spa for having them.

The poolside image showed the couple enjoying a quieter stage of the birthday celebrations. It followed the larger display of presents shared days earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

Venezuela displays designer birthday gifts

Before the spa visit, Venezuela displayed her presents against a birthday-themed backdrop. Pink balloons surrounded her, while a large Happy Birthday sign stood behind the display.

The haul included two Louboutin boxes and a Dior gift. Selfridges bags were also visible, alongside make-up products from Sephora and other presents.

The mix covered fashion, beauty and department-store shopping. Venezuela captioned those photographs: “Time for V’s birthday!”

Her spa weekend then extended the celebrations beyond the gift display. This time, the focus shifted towards relaxation and time with Noah.

Venezuela Fury has celebrated her 17th birthday (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Venezuela Fury’s married life with Noah Price

Venezuela and Noah married in May, several months before her 17th birthday. She is the daughter of professional boxer Tyson Fury and Paris Fury.

The teenager now lives with Noah in a luxury static home bought by her parents. Her public profile also includes work as an influencer.

Read more: Venezuela Fury, 16, and Noah Price, 19, enjoy holiday after ‘quitting’ I’m A Celebrity spin-off for illness

Instagram has become one place where she shares personal milestones and luxury purchases. Her latest update focused on a relaxed weekend with Noah after the larger gift display.

It combined spa treatments, shopping and an evening out, all shared directly through her account.

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